Orlando concert picks, Oct. 28-30: Palomino Blond, Antagonizers ATL, Six Monstrous Sounds 

Mask up, folks.

Palomino Blond, The Casket Lottery, Glazed: Solid emo lineup though this is, the rising star to look out for is the non-emo one. Young, Iggy Pop-endorsed Miami band Palomino Blond have been heating up the radar for a while now with their thick and melodic guitar rock. But they're coming to town ahead of the big Nov. 19 release of their hot Jonathan Nuñez-recorded debut album, ontheinside, on excellent Miami label Limited Fanfare (home to local garage-soul heroes the Sh-Booms). It's an impressive work that furthers the chunk and fuzz of 1990s indie rock on up to wuthering shoegaze heights. Catch them before they explode. (8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Will's Pub, $15)

Antagonizers ATL, Effit, Born Losers: Punk rock blossoming into the infinitely wide spectrum that it is today is a good thing. But sometimes, you just wanna get out the boots and get back to the roots. This is the rare chance around here to do that with Antagonizers ATL, a Georgia band specializing in the kind of blue-collar street-punk that's in the loud and proud lineage of the Dropkick Murphys. Local support includes political punks Effit and waster punks Born Losers. It'll be a punk oasis in the middle of all the downtown Halloween insanity. Go get Oi! (8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Sly Fox, $10)

Six Monstrous Sounds: But if wading into downtown during the perfect storm of a COVID-era Halloween weekend is a prospect of true horror then, congratulations, you're sane. A great alternative is this live outdoor event in the Milk District showcasing three of Central Florida's most notable underground tape labels: darkwave cassette label Popnihil (full disclosure: Popnihil is run by OW editor Matthew Moyer), electronic label Circuit Church and vaporwave label Illuminated Paths. The subterranean parade will include acts like Jas000n, TTN, Modal Plane, Ohtwo and more. The show's free and there'll be a midnight costume contest. (6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, the Nook on Robinson, free)

