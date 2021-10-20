Orlando concert picks, Oct. 21-26: Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Tinnitus Rex and more 

Sheer Mag, Soul Glo, Human: Headlined by two of Philadelphia's brightest, this hat trick is one of the best lineups this year. Sheer Mag, who ignited Will's Pub in their 2017 debut, are an all-out rock & roll party. Afro-punk band Soul Glo, who scorched Uncle Lou's in 2019, are an inferno of hard truth and hardcore virtuosity. And punk-fired death-metal band Human are one of the most lethal new Orlando contenders right now. From beginning to end, this night will slay. (8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Will's Pub, $15)
Tinnitus Rex, Danielfuzztone: This latest Modern Music Movement bill pairs two adventurous Orlando acts. Improv group Tinnitus Rex will dive into the abyss of rock noise without script or seatbelt. It'll also be the live debut of notable new drone artist Danielfuzztone, who's emerged this year with impressive releases from a long-gestating trove of material. This will be a transporting night of sound. (8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Stardust Video & Coffee, $5)
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Acid Dad: How much does a hit of LSD cost these days? Well, it probably isn't too out of line with either the price or experience of this ticket. L.A.'s Frankie and the Witch Fingers and NYC's Acid Dad are among the cream of today's neo-psych class. And seeing them together will guarantee a heady multiplier effect, minus the liability of a Schedule I substance. (8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Will's Pub, $13)
