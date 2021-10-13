Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

October 13, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

The Hives

Photo by Göran Broberg

The Hives

Orlando concert picks, Oct. 13-20: Scott H. Biram, Local H, The Hives 

If you go out, be safe, be cool and please be respectful.

Scott H. Biram, J.D. Wilkes, Jordan Joyes: This loaded lineup is an illustrious cross section of the American South's musical underbelly. With his grease-bucket sounds and extreme tendencies, Texas blues heathen Scott H. Biram is a living icon of the one-man band tradition. Kentucky son J.D. Wilkes is one of this generation's most compelling torchbearers of the Southern mystique, plumbing some of its deepest — and often darkest and most twisted — roots with his work in film, art, literature and, of course, music as the diabolical genius behind the Legendary Shack Shakers. And Jordan Joyes is the frontwoman of Virginia bluegrass punk band Gallows Bound. The Devil will be in the house tonight. (8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Will's Pub, $15 advance/$20 DOS)

Local H, Radkey: Chicago hard rockers Local H were doing the two-piece rock band thing way before the White Stripes and the Black Keys came along. Well, they're still doing it and doing it well. In fact, their latest Steve Albini-recorded album — 2020's aptly titled Lifers — rocks with a brawny vitality that belies their age as a band with three decades under their belt.

It's an impressive recent testimony to Local H's enduring power and cult-hero status, with contributions from the illustrious likes of Juliana Hatfield, Deertick's John McCauley and Naked Raygun's John Haggerty. Now they're finally able to take that album on the road. Opening will be anthemic Midwestern punkers Radkey. (7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, The Social, $22.50 advance/$25 DOS)

The Hives, The Mystery Lights: These Swedish garage-punk heroes have never been especially prolific, even less so in recent years. But even though they haven't released a studio album since 2012's Lex Hives, their fiery 2020 live album (Live at Third Man Records) proves that they've still got all the strut and sneer that made them princes of the garage-rock revival of the early 2000s. Openers are the Mystery Lights, a noteworthy psychedelic garage-rock band that injects vintage sounds with the kind of bright modern swag befitting an act on the rock arm of Daptone Records. (7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, House of Blues, $28-$40)

