November 03, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

100 gecs

Photo courtesy 100 gecs / Facebook

Orlando concert picks, Nov. 4-10: David Dondero, Howling Giant, 100 Gecs and more 

Reasons to leave the compound …

David Dondero, David Zim: For the past two decades, David Dondero has remained one of the truest folk troubadours in the game. In heart and expression, he's a pillar of authenticity and integrity. That consistently translates live into engagements of moving humanity. Opening will be Zap Dragon frontman David Zim. (8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Stardust Video & Coffee, $7)

A Tribute to Gram Parsons: On the day after what would've been Parsons' 75th birthday, an impressive Central Florida congregation will gather on stage to honor one of Florida's most illustrious musical sons. Loaded with some leading lights in the area's Americana scene, the five-act roster will include Amy Robbins, Prison Wine, Jackson & Forest Rodgers, Wes Morrison & the Stray Hares and Anthony Leon.

Expect an equally notable list of guests like Lauren Carder Fox, Tommy Cooper, Shadow Pearson, Paige Barton and Nick Landess to join the lineups. (8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Will's Pub, $10-$15)

100 gecs, Alice Gas: Between generations and sensibilities, there are perhaps few more polarizing musical niches today than hyperpop. With their redlining tendencies and stylistic promiscuity, the headlining 100 gecs are one of the microgenre's leading poster children. Add in the manic dance music of opener Alice Gas and this lineup will either feel utterly now or make you absolutely nonplussed about the youth of today. (6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, The Beacham, $25-$30)

Howling Giant, Horseburner, Jakethehawk, Trash Cinema: Calling all bongheads. Between Nashville's Howling Giant, West Virginia's Horseburner and Pittsburgh's Jakethehawk, there's so much stoner rock rolled up into this bill that a contact high is all but guaranteed. And keeping it all on the heavy will be Orlando openers Trash Cinema, the grunge-thick rock band formerly known as Yogurt Smoothness. (8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, Will's Pub, $12)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

