Orlando concert picks, Nov. 26-30: Nervous Turkey, Big Jef Special, Yautja, Hotline TNT 

I know, all else seems tame around here now after the recent GG Allin-esque stunt by Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista on stage at Daytona's Welcome to Rockville music festival. At least the following shows won't have a splash zone. And as always, be a mensch and mask up if you go out.

Nervous Turkey, Big Jef Special: Someone around here has an exceptional sense of both timing and humor to book a band named Nervous Turkey on Thanksgiving week. It's been a while since the renowned Tampa blues-rockers have brought their rousing swamp action to town, and this special show is part of a mini two-date reunion tour of the I-4 Corridor that will thaw them out of hibernation for another helping.

Add in local cowpunks Big Jef Special and a party's guaranteed. Shit will be kicked, hell will be raised. (8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, Will's Pub, $10)

Yautja, Yashira, Gillian Carter, Royal Graves, Human: From national headliner on down to the homegrown openers, this onslaught is the most stacked and impressive stampede of heavy music stars seen around here in quite a while. At the top of the bill are Nashville grind-punk breakouts Yautja, who went major league this year with a monstrous debut on the mighty Relapse Records. Rolling hard with them will be an all-Florida phalanx of native beasts that includes the dynamic sludge of rising Jacksonville band Yashira and Orlando standouts Gillian Carter, Human and Royal Graves. (8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Will's Pub, $13-$15)

Hotline TNT: Earlier this week, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan had to postpone her bands’ North American tour due to an emergency surgery to remove polyps from her vocal cords. (Not to worry, there’s already a rescheduled date on Aug. 23, 2022.) In the meantime, tour openers Hotline TNT are soldiering on with a scaled-down version of this tour. So come check out these excellent Minneapolis fuzz-rockers at — where else do you go for a beyond-last minute show booking? — Uncle Lou’s. Details pending. (Tuesday, Nov. 30, Uncle Lou's)

