Orlando concert picks, Nov. 11-17: Erykah Badu, Goodie Mob, Scarface, IV and the Strange Band, Beach Bunny 

IV and the Strange Band, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Will Brack: Sandwiched on this bill between Colorado punk-grass band Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Kissimmee one-man band Will Brack is a huge story. Having just debuted in April, Nashville's IV and the Strange Band are brand-new, but they're coming with some deep history behind them. Here's why their buzz is rising.

The band's driving force is newcomer Coleman Williams, who's the "IV" in their moniker. Connect that Roman numeral with his last name and the picture should start coming into eye-popping focus. Yep, he's the son of Hank III and the latest musical heir of Hank Williams to enter the business. The only recorded glimpse of his new band so far is the single "Son of Sin," but it shows another modern country outlaw in the making.

Although not as punk or metal as his dad, it's an auspicious debut that rocks as hard as it twangs. This show's the chance to watch a momentous new chapter open for one of the most royal bloodlines in American music. (8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Will's Pub, $15)

Erykah Badu, Saturday at Addition Financial Arena

Erykah Badu, Goodie Mob, Scarface: In all of soul music — neo or otherwise — there are few bigger bosses than the inimitable Erykah Badu. Although the genre overflows with great voices, no one blends class and brass quite like this 1990s icon. Just ask Tyrone. Add Dirty South trailblazers Goodie Mob and Scarface to the bill and you've got one for the ages. (8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Addition Financial Arena, $59-$250)

Beach Bunny, Miloe, Ky Vöss: In today's rising indie-rock class, few are hitting that sweet spot quite like Chicago's Beach Bunny. Like the scrappy little sister to Alvvays, their guitar pop is an irresistible cocktail of euphoric pop hooks and spirited rock fuzz. Rounding out the bill are the theatrical electropop of New York's Ky Vöss and the rapidly developing indie pop of Minneapolis' Miloe, a bright young Congolese artist showing nascent glimpses of real star power. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Abbey, $18)

