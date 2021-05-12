Orlando concert picks May 14-16: Sh-Booms, DJ Tony Touch, Skinny McGee and His Mayhem Makers, Samuel Herb 

Decent job on the vaccinations so far, people. But all's not quite normal yet, so stay vigilant. If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Daniel Donato: This young Nashville artist is perhaps the only person in modern country music who's thinking that the one thing country needs is a heaping helping of the Grateful Dead. But with legit Lower-Broadway honky-tonk chops that belie his tender age, he achieves a signature alt-country sound that's got a leftward lean and an easygoing spirit. Sharing the bill will be Nashville-based Florida son Samuel Herb and Mike Dunn, Orlando's own king of heartland rock. Welcome back, Endoxa Booking. (8 p.m. Friday, May 14, Will's Pub, $12)

Funkbox Orlando Day Party: Longtime New York City dance party starters Funkbox join up with local forces to throw down for an Orlando edition pairing illustrious resident DJ Tony Touch with homegrown DJs like Rhythm League's Mr. Mogembo, Orlando House Party's Dennis Mero and the Grand Collab's Bonita Vibez and Cub. This day party will keep things close to the underground roots of true house music, which — regrettably for the kids but thankfully for the OGs — will probably have nothing to do with electric daisies or carnivals. (4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Carlotta's Culture Park, $20-$25)

Southern Fried Sunday: This weekend extravaganza will conclude Southern Fried Sunday's spring series commemorating its 15-year anniversary. Befitting a return run, this finale features a couple of very notable Central Florida roots acts coming back to the fold. Topping the marquee are Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers, who were prime players in the region's Americana scene back in the heyday of the original Will's Pub. Cowpunks Big Jef Special are also reuniting with local guitar god Jeff Nolan as a special guest, which doubles the Jeffs and triples the f's for exponential horsepower. Rounding out the bill are Oak Hill Drifters and Shine & the Shakers. The concert is outdoors with masks required. (3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Carlotta's Culture Park, $15-$20, four-person VIP tables are available at $45 per person, includes dinner and drinks)

AMP'd Brunch with the Sh-Booms: Of the many good events finding a stage at the Dr. Phillips Center's pandemic-minded Frontyard Festival, the best one for authentic local music is the recently added AMP'd series, which was in the middle of its strongest season yet when COVID first struck. What's more, the AMP'd series is dovetailing with the Festival's brunch series, adding food, mimosa-fueled abandon and all-out Sunday FunDay vibes to the live action. This weekend is an especially gutsy edition that features boss-ass garage-soul band the Sh-Booms, one of the best and most decorated Orlando bands right now. This one's gonna get good and greasy. (Noon Sunday, May 16, Frontyard Festival, $15 per person in distanced boxes for two to five people)