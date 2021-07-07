Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase 

Kaleigh Baker & Patrick Hagerman: As her solo performances affirm, Kaleigh Baker needs backup like a lighthouse needs a candle. However, her weekly Lil Indies residency has recently gotten a fresh shot in the arm with the recurring guest addition of rising local musician Patrick Hagerman, with whom she's been performing as a duo. When noteworthy individual forces like these decide to join, the result is usually exponential. (10 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Lil Indies, free)

Gruesome, Intoxicated, Three Knuckles Deep, Human: No doubt, this is already a top-loaded bill with heavily pedigreed, Relapse-signed death-metal supergroup Gruesome in the headlining spot. Worth special note is new Orlando leviathan Human, whom we told you about earlier this year.

In March, the punk-metal band — featuring members of Khann, Dzoavits, Republicorpse, Cannabass and Android — dropped one of the most lethal and talked-about releases in the area's heavy music scene with their debut, Delicacies of Extinction, on Orlando expat Jake Smith's Silence Is Death label.

Human only notched a couple shows before the pandemic shutdown, but now that they've officially released a certified rager of an album, consider this their proper live introduction. Go get destroyed. (6 p.m. Friday, July 9, Haven Lounge, $15)

Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase: The Stone Roses said she bangs the drums, and nowhere is that more literal than at the annual Orlando Girls Rock Camp. It's not only the coolest school of rock and safe space for the area's female, trans and gender non-binary youth but also a formative incubator for the next generation who will surely rule this scene and, hopefully, beyond. At this matinee showcase, see the culmination of the creative work that this year's class has been triumphantly banging away at.

Organizers are trying to keep this year's event more low-key, so they ask you consider checking out a livestream they are going to offer to make a little more space for close friends and family. (2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Ten10 Brewing, free)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com