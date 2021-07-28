Orlando concert picks, July 30-Aug. 1: Wet Nurse, Systematic, Tribute to Eddie Foeller 

There's some important, pandemic-delayed local business to catch up on this week. But the Delta variant's now in full inferno and Florida's dragging national ass in vaccinations, so if you're coming out, be smart — if anything, for yourself.

Systematic: Earlier this month, the Orlando Girls Rock Camp gave their annual workshop glimpse of the city's fledgling musical prospects. On Friday, though, this new band comprised of recent OGRC alumnae will make their real scene debut. Systematic will showcase their neo-riot grrrl sound with four originals and two covers. They may be young, but I've heard two of their originals and these gals can write. Go see what the near future of the Orlando scene will look like. Sharing the eclectic bill will be dark music paragon Alien Witch, experimental act Alaska Empath, groove rockers Little Lazy and Big Tit Mike. (8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Grumpy's, $5)

Vicious Dreams, Wet Nurse, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers: After more than five years in the game, Orlando true punk believers Vicious Dreams finally released their first full-length album last Halloween. But, oh shit, the pandemic. Well, now that people are getting back out, the band are finally getting to do a proper record release show. And they've got much to celebrate, because that self-titled LP is a strong 14-song salvo that rips rock & roll-powered punk that's as classic as denim. Supporting will be the superlative Wet Nurse and Dougie Flesh and the Slashers. (8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Uncle Lou's, free)

Tribute to Eddie Foeller: Back in November, our music community lost Eddie Foeller, a beloved figure who's been around the Orlando scene since the 1980s. Now that vaccinations are widely available, a scene tribute — titled "Somewhere You Feel Free" — has finally come together to honor the man. In addition to headliner the BellTowers, the last band that Foeller played in, there will be live performances by the Tremolords (FKA the Hate Bombs), the Green Today, the Ukulaliens and Little Bill. To make it a proper memorial, there will also be storytelling, which is particularly apt since everybody has a story about Foeller. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. This one's for you, Eddie. (4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Will's Pub, $8-$10)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com