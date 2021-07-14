VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

July 14, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Astari Nite

Orlando concert picks, July 14-20: Astari Nite, Blue Bamboo Fifth Anniversary, Rat Stick 

Astari Nite and Violet Silhouette: From their frequent appearances in Orlando, Miami goth rockers Astari Nite are clearly a local (oc)cult favorite. But of special note on this bill is West Palm Beach act Violet Silhouette, whose stylishly noir dream pop will put the velvet touch on this dark-rocking night. Keeping the vibe continuous will be Obscura Undead DJs Maus and Vamp Daddy. (8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Will's Pub, $10)

Blue Bamboo Fifth Anniversary: The Blue Bamboo's fifth anniversary event featuring the Orlando Jazz Orchestra this Sunday is already sold out, but the committed folks at the Winter Park bastion of jazz (and more) deserve a special salute for five years of good, heartfelt scene work. Keep on, Blue Bamboo. (3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, SOLD OUT)

Bodybox, Graveview, Mindfield, Fleshdriver and Rat Stick: Pulling young underground acts from the vicinity and as far away as Jacksonville and Tallahassee, this unholy convergence is basically a tour of Florida's extreme underbelly. This particular five-band parade will be a brutal stampede of death, metal and punk. You know, real sweetheart stuff. (7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Soundbar, $10)

