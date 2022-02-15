Orlando concert picks, Feb. 17-23: Supersuckers, E-Turn and Swamburger, Pine Hill Haints, Deke Dickerson & Bloodshot Bill 

If you go out, be safe. If you'd rather not, there's a great, absolutely risk-free broadcast option in here for you.

Melrose in the Mix: E-Turn and Swamburger: There is no live experience in the city like the Melrose in the Mix series at downtown's Orlando Public Library. Unfortunately, COVID has hamstrung these performances as public events. But the pulse has stayed alive through closed sessions recorded for monthly broadcast on local PBS affiliate WUCF. This week's airing features Fake Four artist E-Turn, one of the most current and electrifying hip-hop voices to ever break out of Orlando. She's an absolute dynamo who always brings the heat live, and she will be backed by local hip-hop legend Swamburger. (8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, WUCF-TV)

Deke Dickerson & Bloodshot Bill, Jittery Jack & Miss Amy, Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers: Deke Dickerson or Bloodshot Bill topping the marquee alone would make a noteworthy happening. Performing together as they will be here, though, adds up to an exponential dose of rockabilly's primal side. Making it a full-night roots rave-up will be Boston's Jittery Jack & Miss Amy and Florida legends Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers. (7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Will's Pub, $15-$18)

Pine Hill Haints, Chotchkies: Simultaneously more traditional and more punk than the rest of the field, Alabama's Pine Hill Haints have worked brilliantly on Americana's most interesting fringes with a roots sound that draws from deeper, darker soil. Alongside contemporaries like the Legendary Shack Shakers, they've long been on the vanguard of keeping Southern musical lore both alive and gothic. Notable Orlando garage band the Chotchkies open. (8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Will's Pub, $10-$15)

Supersuckers, Jesse Dayton, Rod Gator: I've attended Supersuckers concerts over the past two decades and not once have they half-stepped it. Ever. These cowpunk lifers bring the rock & roll party with verve and fun every goddamn time. Their famous two-set performances are more than enough to fill an entire night, but this special bill also features noteworthy country outlaws Rod Gator and Jesse Dayton, whose illustrious CV packs credits with everyone from Waylon Jennings to Rob Zombie. (8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Will's Pub, $18-$24)

