Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

December 22, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
Puddles Pity Party

photo by Jen Cray

Puddles Pity Party

Orlando concert picks, Dec. 22-Jan. 12: Puddles Pity Party, New Year's Eve Punk Rock Blowout, Machine Girl, .gif from god 

By

Due to our upcoming year-end coverage, this extended outlook goes past the holidays. So buy yourself a new calendar and mark these dates.

New Year's Eve Punk Rock Blowout: Love both punk rock and Uncle Lou's? This is your bash. The crazy-long lineup includes Free Fall, the Palmerians, Pizza Nightmare, Grab Bag, Gamma Waves, Black Clash, Human Error and Hobo Houston — which, in punk terms, could amount to either four hours or 30 minutes of music. After the ball drops, Free Fall will perform their tribute anthem to the beloved establishment. Look up "Uncle Lou's" on Violent Breed Records' Bandcamp if you wanna sing along and be in the video. (7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Uncle Lou's, $5 from 7-11 p.m./free after 11 p.m.)

.gif from god, Infant Island, Gillian Carter, C0MPUTER: These days, a good, hard shriek is just what the doctor ordered. And from heavy Virginia bands .gif from god and Infant Island to intelligent Orlando ragers Gillian Carter and C0MPUTER, this bill packs a parade of professional-grade screamers powerful enough to peel the paint. (8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Stardust Video & Coffee, $8)

click to enlarge Machine Girl - PHOTOGRAPH BY A.F. CORTÉS
  • photograph by A.F. Cortés
  • Machine Girl

Machine Girl: At their 2019 show here at Stonewall, this New York electro-punk act showed the rare goods to ignite a room in the way that only legends like Lightning Bolt and Monotonix do. Expect total insanity. (7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, The Abbey, $16 advance/$20 DOS)

Puddles Pity Party: A giant clown crooning torch songs seems like an obvious gag. Yet the poignancy Puddles can muster will give you a Chip Baskets level of reverence for clown artistry. Astonishingly gripping, this pop-music Pagliacci act is worth every devoted ounce of its deep cult. (7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, The Plaza Live, $34.50-$59.50)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Legendary Circle Jerks vocalist Keith Morris hasn’t mellowed a bit as he celebrates 40 years of ‘Group Sex’ on stage Read More

  2. Orlando concert picks this week: The Pauses 10th anniversary; Nothing with Bambara and Midwife; Kairos Creature Club Read More

  3. New local releases: An unlikely Christmas album from Ray Brazen and decidedly non-seasonal sounds from Floridian Homicide Unit Read More

  4. Orlando concert picks for this week: D.R.I., Futurebirds, Circle Jerks Read More

  5. Orlando's Chris Mendez releases downtempo 'Hot Days//Cold Nights' under the moniker TranQilo; improv noise collective Tinnitus Rex drops 'Road to Ruin' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation