Orlando concert picks, Dec. 22-Jan. 12: Puddles Pity Party, New Year's Eve Punk Rock Blowout, Machine Girl, .gif from god 

Due to our upcoming year-end coverage, this extended outlook goes past the holidays. So buy yourself a new calendar and mark these dates.

New Year's Eve Punk Rock Blowout: Love both punk rock and Uncle Lou's? This is your bash. The crazy-long lineup includes Free Fall, the Palmerians, Pizza Nightmare, Grab Bag, Gamma Waves, Black Clash, Human Error and Hobo Houston — which, in punk terms, could amount to either four hours or 30 minutes of music. After the ball drops, Free Fall will perform their tribute anthem to the beloved establishment. Look up "Uncle Lou's" on Violent Breed Records' Bandcamp if you wanna sing along and be in the video. (7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Uncle Lou's, $5 from 7-11 p.m./free after 11 p.m.)

.gif from god, Infant Island, Gillian Carter, C0MPUTER: These days, a good, hard shriek is just what the doctor ordered. And from heavy Virginia bands .gif from god and Infant Island to intelligent Orlando ragers Gillian Carter and C0MPUTER, this bill packs a parade of professional-grade screamers powerful enough to peel the paint. (8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Stardust Video & Coffee, $8)

click to enlarge photograph by A.F. Cortés

Machine Girl

Machine Girl: At their 2019 show here at Stonewall, this New York electro-punk act showed the rare goods to ignite a room in the way that only legends like Lightning Bolt and Monotonix do. Expect total insanity. (7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, The Abbey, $16 advance/$20 DOS)

Puddles Pity Party: A giant clown crooning torch songs seems like an obvious gag. Yet the poignancy Puddles can muster will give you a Chip Baskets level of reverence for clown artistry. Astonishingly gripping, this pop-music Pagliacci act is worth every devoted ounce of its deep cult. (7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, The Plaza Live, $34.50-$59.50)

