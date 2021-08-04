Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

August 04, 2021

click to enlarge Baishui plays at Timucua Arts Wednesday, Aug. 11

Baishui plays at Timucua Arts Wednesday, Aug. 11

Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui 

The bad moon of the Delta variant's still on the rise, so be smart if you go out.

Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Adam Faucett: I wish more bills were this manifold. Having North Carolina sludge dealers Weedeater at the top of the bill might set some very metal expectations for the rest of the night, but this lineup's got more interesting dimension than that. First, there's the punkabilly of Joe Buck Yourself, who first gained notoriety in bands like the Legendary Shack Shakers, Assjack and Hank III. But then there's Arkansas' Adam Faucett, an impressive roots crooner with an alternative take on folk and country. It's a thoughtful roster of impressive variety that, taken together, is like an underground portrait of the American South. (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Will's, $22-$25)

Hadley's Hope: This show by the sci-fi-loving Orlando band comes fresh off the recent release of their first new album in four years. Currently streaming everywhere, Diversions is a melodic blend of rock, prog, synth and pop that soars with Styx-esque ambition. (7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Orlando Brewing, free)

Baishui: This artist rose from his origins in a small city in Sichuan province to become an established experimental music star in his native China. Now, he's pushing that journey from an even more remote location on the other side of the world: Florida. Since making his U.S. debut at SXSW 2013, Baishui ultimately relocated here, landing in our backyard and settling near St. Augustine.

Baishui's music can plumb both deep folk humanity and profound avant-garde otherworldliness. He does so with astonishing range, roaming widely across genre — folk, ambient, electronic, post-rock, etc. — until transcending those boundaries altogether. This show will be a solo improvised performance that focuses on Baishui's Sichuanese folk and dark ambient edges via guitar, analog synth modules, bamboo winds and laptop. A lot of serendipity lined up to bring this credentialed conceptual artist here, so seize the opportunity for this very special engagement. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Timucua Arts, $25 in person, $5 livestream)

