August 11, 2021

Gerald Law II

Photo by Austin Warren

Gerald Law II

Orlando concert picks, Aug. 11-18: Zeta, Gerald Law II, Future Bartenderz 

By
It's getting bad out there again, guys. Be safe.

Zeta, Sunstrife, 430 Steps, the Rottens: Venezuela's Zeta have been one of the hottest imports to the Sunshine State in recent years, and Orlando promoter Montgomery Drive has been their biggest advocate here in Central Florida. Now based in South Florida, the band's avant-garde punk rock is fierce, tropical and forward. And live, it electrifies. Supporting will be an all-Orlando roster that's like a deconstruction of Zeta's complex kaleidoscope, including the math rock of Sunstrife, the high-velocity hardcore of 430 Steps and the punk en español of the Rottens. (7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, West End Trading Co., $10)

Gerald Law II's Sensory Vibes: Across the realms of stage, studio, education and social consciousness, Gerald Law II is rising as not simply a player in Orlando's music scene but a visionary. His upcoming performance at art-music bastion the In-Between Series will see the progressive percussionist explore expression through emerging technology. Law's latest solo enterprise, "Sensory Vibes," will employ electronic sensors that allow full instrumental and compositional range all through his drums. Expect an exhibition that plays at the intersection of art and innovation. (7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, CityArts, $5)

Future Bartenderz: This Orlando act has amassed a considerable digital catalog over the past few years. But this event marks the first physical release, a sprawling 32-song cassette — titled Chester Cheetah, Macrame, Brian Eno, Chardonnay — that cherry-picks and gathers the best cuts from their oeuvre so far. It'll be a heaping primer of the project's mix of odd pop, weird punk and huge sense of humor. (10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Will's Pub, free but donations strongly encouraged)

