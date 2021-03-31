HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 31, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
Beebs

Photo courtesy XZYLEM/Instagram

Beebs

Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH 

By

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Beartoe & the Midnight Howl: In the fertile little DeLand music scene, Beartoe's Roberto Aguilar has been one of the most enduring and noteworthy forces. This Sanford performance will be a full-band showing to weave the full breadth of his rootsy tapestry of soul, rock, blues and country. (9 p.m. Friday, April 2, Tuffy's Bottle Shop, free)

Beebs & Her Money Makers featuring Fishbone's Norwood Fisher: Orlando's Michelle Beebs makes a big homecoming splash this weekend that brings her local roots and new West Coast connections together in a one-off all-star affair. Besides reuniting with some of her original Orlando bandmates for her classic hits, she'll also showcase new material with her current Californian band, which features members of Fishbone and Trulio Disgracias. Expect guest appearances by a sterling roster of homegrown heavyweights including Niko Is, Kaleigh Baker and Kristen Warren. The limited-capacity, masked and distanced event is outdoors at the Ace Cafe's festival grounds. (7 p.m. Friday, April 2, Backyard at the Ace, $15 advance, $20 day of show; front-row table seating available for $25 per person)

Pans and ICH: Montgomery Drive's latest showcase is an especially interesting one that goes beyond your basic rock show. Headlining is Miami orchestral rock band Pans, who'll present the first live performance of their ethereal and finely crafted new album, A New Wilderness. Also noteworthy are openers ICH, a spinoff project featuring Juanchi and Dani of Zeta. This is an outdoors event with masks required. (6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Sound Garden by Henao, $10)

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy Read More

  2. New releases from Orlando bands: The Welzeins, Byson, Brian Smalley, Alien Witch Read More

  3. Concert picks this week: Beth McKee; Don Soledad, Shankh Lahiri and Kanada Narahari; and Southern Fried Sunday Read More

  4. Debut record from new Orlando band Human is as heavy as it is hard; recent release ‘Voidgazing’ unites two leaders of the city's experimental underground Read More

  5. Concert picks of the week: Samantha Fish, Indigo Room goes virtual, Cat Ridgway Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation