Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Beartoe & the Midnight Howl: In the fertile little DeLand music scene, Beartoe's Roberto Aguilar has been one of the most enduring and noteworthy forces. This Sanford performance will be a full-band showing to weave the full breadth of his rootsy tapestry of soul, rock, blues and country. (9 p.m. Friday, April 2, Tuffy's Bottle Shop, free)

Beebs & Her Money Makers featuring Fishbone's Norwood Fisher: Orlando's Michelle Beebs makes a big homecoming splash this weekend that brings her local roots and new West Coast connections together in a one-off all-star affair. Besides reuniting with some of her original Orlando bandmates for her classic hits, she'll also showcase new material with her current Californian band, which features members of Fishbone and Trulio Disgracias. Expect guest appearances by a sterling roster of homegrown heavyweights including Niko Is, Kaleigh Baker and Kristen Warren. The limited-capacity, masked and distanced event is outdoors at the Ace Cafe's festival grounds. (7 p.m. Friday, April 2, Backyard at the Ace, $15 advance, $20 day of show; front-row table seating available for $25 per person)

Pans and ICH: Montgomery Drive's latest showcase is an especially interesting one that goes beyond your basic rock show. Headlining is Miami orchestral rock band Pans, who'll present the first live performance of their ethereal and finely crafted new album, A New Wilderness. Also noteworthy are openers ICH, a spinoff project featuring Juanchi and Dani of Zeta. This is an outdoors event with masks required. (6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Sound Garden by Henao, $10)