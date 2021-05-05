VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 05, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Aoife O'Donovan in Orlando Philharmonic's 'An American Celebration,' Saturday, May 8

Aoife O'Donovan in Orlando Philharmonic's 'An American Celebration,' Saturday, May 8

Orlando concert picks: Aoife O'Donovan, Rickolus, Orlando Gay Chorus 

By

This weekend, we have a couple of America-themed events meant for all of us and not just for Karens and Kens. If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Rickolus: From his notable work spanning great 2000s band the Julius Airwave on up to the brilliant Hurricane Party, Rickolus is Jacksonville indie royalty. The chameleonic singer-songwriter's sensibility is agile enough to have carved out some unusual pockets in the music landscape among some interesting company. With names like Radical Face, Bleubird and Ceschi, Rickolus' list of collaborators runs a studded gamut between the indie and rap worlds.

He returns to town on the wind of a new album, Bones. Supporting will be notable locals Cat Ridgeway and Audible Parts, the new non-hip-hop band fronted by bright young rapper Sean Shakespeare. This show is limited capacity, seated and masked. (8 p.m. Friday, May 7, Will's Pub, $7)

Orlando Gay Chorus' One Nation, Indivisible: Orlando is a beautifully out city. As an ensemble snapshot of that fact, this performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus aims to be a true representation of not just America but the American ideal itself. Through a program mixing traditional American anthems with popular songs of current social pulse, the event will underscore the voices of LGBTQ+ people, women and people of color in the American spectrum and how that spirit unites these states of ours. Because batshit nationalists don't own exclusive rights to American patriotism. (7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Dr. Phillips Center, $24.50-$29.50)

An American Celebration: When I learned in 2017 that acclaimed folk star Aoife O'Donovan was newly local via marriage to Orlando Philharmonic music director Eric Jacobsen, I immediately dreamed she would be giving us fresh, up-close access on stages around town. Well, apart from a couple of appearances at the Phil's great Women in Song series, the Grammy-winning artist has sadly kept a low stage profile locally. Thankfully, though, she'll be featured fairly prominently in this season finale. Besides honoring our nation with selections from American legends like Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and John Philip Sousa, the program for An American Celebration will see O'Donovan perform four songs including a world premiere of her song cycle "American, Come" to honor the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Both showings will be outdoors at Festival Park with distanced tables and masks required. (3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Festival Park, $45; discounts for multiple-ticket purchases)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + ‘Three Amigos’
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Grammy-nominated singer Grace Potter graces Orlando's Frontyard Festival Thursday Read More

  2. Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin Read More

  3. New Orlando music from Danielfuzztone, Expert Timing and Copper Bones, plus live shows from Bengali 600 and Alien Witch Read More

  4. Orlando concert picks this week: Junosmile, Damon Fowler, Grace Potter and more Read More

  5. Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation