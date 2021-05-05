Orlando concert picks: Aoife O'Donovan, Rickolus, Orlando Gay Chorus 

This weekend, we have a couple of America-themed events meant for all of us and not just for Karens and Kens. If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Rickolus: From his notable work spanning great 2000s band the Julius Airwave on up to the brilliant Hurricane Party, Rickolus is Jacksonville indie royalty. The chameleonic singer-songwriter's sensibility is agile enough to have carved out some unusual pockets in the music landscape among some interesting company. With names like Radical Face, Bleubird and Ceschi, Rickolus' list of collaborators runs a studded gamut between the indie and rap worlds.

He returns to town on the wind of a new album, Bones. Supporting will be notable locals Cat Ridgeway and Audible Parts, the new non-hip-hop band fronted by bright young rapper Sean Shakespeare. This show is limited capacity, seated and masked. (8 p.m. Friday, May 7, Will's Pub, $7)

Orlando Gay Chorus' One Nation, Indivisible: Orlando is a beautifully out city. As an ensemble snapshot of that fact, this performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus aims to be a true representation of not just America but the American ideal itself. Through a program mixing traditional American anthems with popular songs of current social pulse, the event will underscore the voices of LGBTQ+ people, women and people of color in the American spectrum and how that spirit unites these states of ours. Because batshit nationalists don't own exclusive rights to American patriotism. (7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Dr. Phillips Center, $24.50-$29.50)

An American Celebration: When I learned in 2017 that acclaimed folk star Aoife O'Donovan was newly local via marriage to Orlando Philharmonic music director Eric Jacobsen, I immediately dreamed she would be giving us fresh, up-close access on stages around town. Well, apart from a couple of appearances at the Phil's great Women in Song series, the Grammy-winning artist has sadly kept a low stage profile locally. Thankfully, though, she'll be featured fairly prominently in this season finale. Besides honoring our nation with selections from American legends like Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and John Philip Sousa, the program for An American Celebration will see O'Donovan perform four songs including a world premiere of her song cycle "American, Come" to honor the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Both showings will be outdoors at Festival Park with distanced tables and masks required. (3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Festival Park, $45; discounts for multiple-ticket purchases)

