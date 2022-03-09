Orlando concert picks: American Aquarium at Tuffy's, Converge and more at the Abbey 

click image
- Photo courtesy Tuffy's
- American Aquarium play Sanford's Tuffy's on Sunday
Some very tempting musical propositions this week, if you feel frisky enough to venture out …
DJ Nigel John’s Funk Omakase ft. Johnny Wells:
Nigel John’s weekly DJ explorations into the full spectrum of funk are already a worthwhile proposition. But this next edition features special guest Johnny Wells. An anchor DJ of the Kinda Punk But Not Really nights and a veteran player in some of Orlando’s best bands, Wells is a deep repository of music knowledge. Expect the fantastic voyage to dive into heady psych waters this time. (10 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Lil Indies, free)
American Aquarium:
This North Carolina alternative-country band may be Americana princes now, but their road to new royalty ran directly through Orlando. With frequent stops here that amassed a following early on, there probably hasn’t been an out-of-state band that’s developed a cult this passionate since Lucero. And though B.J. Barham’s solo stops still keep their spirit steady here, a full-band appearance is a particularly special event nowadays. (7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Tuffy’s Music Box, $17)
Converge, Thou, Full of Hell, Uniform:
Converge’s reliably innovative heavy music would already be enough, but this bill as a whole is packed with value and cred. Add in Louisiana sludge-doom masters Thou, Maryland grindcore unit Full of Hell and NYC industrial noise rockers Uniform — who are absolutely boss live — and you’ve got a stunning Hydra of a show. (7 p.m. Monday, March 14, The Abbey, $25)