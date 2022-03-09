Orlando concert picks: American Aquarium at Tuffy's, Converge and more at the Abbey 

click image Photo courtesy Tuffy's

American Aquarium play Sanford's Tuffy's on Sunday

Some very tempting musical propositions this week, if you feel frisky enough to venture out …Nigel John’s weekly DJ explorations into the full spectrum of funk are already a worthwhile proposition. But this next edition features special guest Johnny Wells. An anchor DJ of the Kinda Punk But Not Really nights and a veteran player in some of Orlando’s best bands, Wells is a deep repository of music knowledge. Expect the fantastic voyage to dive into heady psych waters this time.This North Carolina alternative-country band may be Americana princes now, but their road to new royalty ran directly through Orlando. With frequent stops here that amassed a following early on, there probably hasn’t been an out-of-state band that’s developed a cult this passionate since Lucero. And though B.J. Barham’s solo stops still keep their spirit steady here, a full-band appearance is a particularly special event nowadays.Converge’s reliably innovative heavy music would already be enough, but this bill as a whole is packed with value and cred. Add in Louisiana sludge-doom masters Thou, Maryland grindcore unit Full of Hell and NYC industrial noise rockers Uniform — who are absolutely boss live — and you’ve got a stunning Hydra of a show.