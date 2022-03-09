Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 09, 2022

Orlando concert picks: American Aquarium at Tuffy's, Converge and more at the Abbey 

click image American Aquarium play Sanford's Tuffy's on Sunday - PHOTO COURTESY TUFFY'S
  • Photo courtesy Tuffy's
  • American Aquarium play Sanford's Tuffy's on Sunday

Some very tempting musical propositions this week, if you feel frisky enough to venture out …

DJ Nigel John’s Funk Omakase ft. Johnny Wells: Nigel John’s weekly DJ explorations into the full spectrum of funk are already a worthwhile proposition. But this next edition features special guest Johnny Wells. An anchor DJ of the Kinda Punk But Not Really nights and a veteran player in some of Orlando’s best bands, Wells is a deep repository of music knowledge. Expect the fantastic voyage to dive into heady psych waters this time. (10 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Lil Indies, free)



American Aquarium: This North Carolina alternative-country band may be Americana princes now, but their road to new royalty ran directly through Orlando. With frequent stops here that amassed a following early on, there probably hasn’t been an out-of-state band that’s developed a cult this passionate since Lucero. And though B.J. Barham’s solo stops still keep their spirit steady here, a full-band appearance is a particularly special event nowadays. (7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Tuffy’s Music Box, $17)

Converge, Thou, Full of Hell, Uniform: Converge’s reliably innovative heavy music would already be enough, but this bill as a whole is packed with value and cred. Add in Louisiana sludge-doom masters Thou, Maryland grindcore unit Full of Hell and NYC industrial noise rockers Uniform — who are absolutely boss live — and you’ve got a stunning Hydra of a show. (7 p.m. Monday, March 14, The Abbey, $25)

