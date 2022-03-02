Orlando concert picks: alt-J and Portugal. The Man at Orlando Amphitheater; Spirit of the Beehive and Body Meat at Will’s 

If you're a little freaked at the prospect of being boxed in with a bunch of potential carriers, I feel you.

Dimas Sánchez and the Afro Latin Jazz Project: Part of Timucua's educational programming, this event is a combination of masterclass and performance that not only discusses but expresses live the brilliant and game-changing African influence on Latin and Caribbean music, which are especially integral to us here in Florida. First, professor Eric Wright and musicians Dimas Sánchez and Thobos Lubamba will drop knowledge on the history of Congolese rhythms and their transatlantic legacy. Afterwards, Sánchez will lead the seven-member Afro Latin Jazz Project in a performance that will bring all that rich history to dazzling life. I attended a very similar event also helmed by Sánchez downtown at the In-Between Series in 2019 and it was a revelation of movement and enlightenment. Masks are required at all times at the venue and, as with all Timucua shows, a totally safe livestream option is also offered for this donation-based event. (7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, Timucua Arts, donations accepted)

alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Sir Chloe: So the big-name tours are starting to come back again, but you're still a little freaked at the prospect of being boxed in with a bunch of potential carriers. I so feel you. Well, this bill featuring British pop eccentrics alt-J, Alaskan breakouts Portugal. The Man and rising New York band Sir Chloe offers a star-studded package for the indie-minded in a welcome outdoor festival setting. (5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Orlando Amphitheater, $69.50-$99.50)

Spirit of the Beehive, Body Meat: Back in 2017, Philadelphia's Spirit of the Beehive stunned from out of nowhere as an unknown opener for the Districts at the Social. Now, although still relatively obscure, they return as darlings of the indie cognoscenti on the wings of an adventurous album on Saddle Creek (Entertainment, Death) that proves that the only direction their wondrously weird psych-pop vision looks is outward. Also featured will be Body Meat, a fellow Philly act whose futuristic and intensely rhythmic conception of pop is equally daring and out there. Expect this one to be an accomplished and kaleidoscopic display of experimentalism. (8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Will's Pub, $15)

Songs Matter Sunday with Matt Woods: With deep ties to the Orlando music scene and notably frequent local appearances, soulful country-rocker Matt Woods may be a Tennessee native but he's an honorary Orlandoan. He's back this time for another residency, bringing his roving "Songs Matter" series down to hold weekly court at Lil Indies for the month of March. The campfire-style shows will feature Woods and guests in song and conversation. The Orlando stand kicks off this Sunday with Kentucky company Adam Lee, while subsequent editions feature guests like Sean Holcomb (March 13), Lauris Vidal (March 20) and Tennessee's Jon Whitlock (March 27). Welcome back, Matt. (6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Lil Indies, free)

