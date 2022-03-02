Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 02, 2022 Music » Live Music Picks + Previews

Email
Print
Share
Spirit of the Beehive play's Will's Pub Sunday

Photo by Natalie Piserchio

Spirit of the Beehive play's Will's Pub Sunday

Orlando concert picks: alt-J and Portugal. The Man at Orlando Amphitheater; Spirit of the Beehive and Body Meat at Will’s 

By

If you're a little freaked at the prospect of being boxed in with a bunch of potential carriers, I feel you.

Dimas Sánchez and the Afro Latin Jazz Project: Part of Timucua's educational programming, this event is a combination of masterclass and performance that not only discusses but expresses live the brilliant and game-changing African influence on Latin and Caribbean music, which are especially integral to us here in Florida. First, professor Eric Wright and musicians Dimas Sánchez and Thobos Lubamba will drop knowledge on the history of Congolese rhythms and their transatlantic legacy. Afterwards, Sánchez will lead the seven-member Afro Latin Jazz Project in a performance that will bring all that rich history to dazzling life. I attended a very similar event also helmed by Sánchez downtown at the In-Between Series in 2019 and it was a revelation of movement and enlightenment. Masks are required at all times at the venue and, as with all Timucua shows, a totally safe livestream option is also offered for this donation-based event. (7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, Timucua Arts, donations accepted)

alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Sir Chloe: So the big-name tours are starting to come back again, but you're still a little freaked at the prospect of being boxed in with a bunch of potential carriers. I so feel you. Well, this bill featuring British pop eccentrics alt-J, Alaskan breakouts Portugal. The Man and rising New York band Sir Chloe offers a star-studded package for the indie-minded in a welcome outdoor festival setting. (5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Orlando Amphitheater, $69.50-$99.50)

Spirit of the Beehive, Body Meat: Back in 2017, Philadelphia's Spirit of the Beehive stunned from out of nowhere as an unknown opener for the Districts at the Social. Now, although still relatively obscure, they return as darlings of the indie cognoscenti on the wings of an adventurous album on Saddle Creek (Entertainment, Death) that proves that the only direction their wondrously weird psych-pop vision looks is outward. Also featured will be Body Meat, a fellow Philly act whose futuristic and intensely rhythmic conception of pop is equally daring and out there. Expect this one to be an accomplished and kaleidoscopic display of experimentalism. (8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Will's Pub, $15)

Songs Matter Sunday with Matt Woods: With deep ties to the Orlando music scene and notably frequent local appearances, soulful country-rocker Matt Woods may be a Tennessee native but he's an honorary Orlandoan. He's back this time for another residency, bringing his roving "Songs Matter" series down to hold weekly court at Lil Indies for the month of March. The campfire-style shows will feature Woods and guests in song and conversation. The Orlando stand kicks off this Sunday with Kentucky company Adam Lee, while subsequent editions feature guests like Sean Holcomb (March 13), Lauris Vidal (March 20) and Tennessee's Jon Whitlock (March 27). Welcome back, Matt. (6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Lil Indies, free)

[email protected]

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Live Music Picks + Previews »

Trending

Latest in Live Music Picks + Previews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Blake Shelton to play intimate show at Ole Red Orlando in March Read More

  2. Independent venues and promoters across the country — including Tampa's Crowbar — link up as 'D Tour' Read More

  3. Alternative rockers Afghan Whigs returning to a familiar Orlando haunt in May Read More

  4. Brian McKnight to make the temperature rise even higher than usual in Orlando this summer Read More

  5. Folk-punker Frank Turner is playing '50 States in 50 Days' this summer and that includes Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation