November 20, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge parasite.jpg

Photo of 'Parasite' courtesy of Neon CJ Entertainment

Orlando cinema events to go see this week 

By

Brouhaha Film & Video Showcase Short films from Florida student filmmakers, presented in four different blocks. Saturday-Sunday, 11 am & 1:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $5; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: Hobo With a Shotgun Rutger Hauer stars as a vigilante homeless man in a crime-filled city. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest Concert film from Depeche Mode's Global Spirit tour, directed by Anton Corbijn. Thursday, 9:30 pm, Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friendsgiving Screenings of Thanksgiving episodes of the longrunning NBC sitcom. Sunday, 7 pm, Monday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part 2 The conclusion of the massively popular Harry Potter series. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movies at the Mennello: Sunset Boulevard Gloria Swanson stars as a faded film star who gets into a sordid relationship with a younger man. Friday, 6 pm; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; $5; 407-246-4276; mennellomuseum.org.

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary New documentary about the making of the cult sci-fi comedy and its impact on pop culture. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $16; fathomevents.com.

Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Princess Mononoke Hayao Miyazaki's animated epic about a girl raised by wolves who violently protects the forest from encroaching civilization. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Vagabond A young woman's body is found frozen in a ditch. Through flashbacks and interviews, we see the events that led to her inevitable death. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.

This story appears in the Nov. 20, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Movie Reviews & Stories »

Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Harriet Tubman finally gets the cinematic attention she deserves in 'Harriet' Read More

  2. 'Motherless Brooklyn,' 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and more movies opening in Orlando Read More

  3. 'Ford v Ferrari,' opening in Orlando, is high-octane entertainment Read More

  4. Taika Waititi’s Nazi parody 'JoJo Rabbit' is an original mix of comedy and drama Read More

  5. A special Jim Henson screening, an Uncomfortable Brunch and more film events happening around Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation