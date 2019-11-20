Orlando cinema events to go see this week 

Brouhaha Film & Video Showcase Short films from Florida student filmmakers, presented in four different blocks. Saturday-Sunday, 11 am & 1:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $5; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: Hobo With a Shotgun Rutger Hauer stars as a vigilante homeless man in a crime-filled city. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest Concert film from Depeche Mode's Global Spirit tour, directed by Anton Corbijn. Thursday, 9:30 pm, Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friendsgiving Screenings of Thanksgiving episodes of the longrunning NBC sitcom. Sunday, 7 pm, Monday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part 2 The conclusion of the massively popular Harry Potter series. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movies at the Mennello: Sunset Boulevard Gloria Swanson stars as a faded film star who gets into a sordid relationship with a younger man. Friday, 6 pm; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; $5; 407-246-4276; mennellomuseum.org.

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary New documentary about the making of the cult sci-fi comedy and its impact on pop culture. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $16; fathomevents.com.

Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Princess Mononoke Hayao Miyazaki's animated epic about a girl raised by wolves who violently protects the forest from encroaching civilization. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Vagabond A young woman's body is found frozen in a ditch. Through flashbacks and interviews, we see the events that led to her inevitable death. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.

– This story appears in the Nov. 20, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.