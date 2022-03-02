Orlando Brewing launches GoFundMe to finance move 

click to enlarge
- Photo via Orlando Brewing/Instagram
Weeks before their 16th anniversary, Orlando Brewing is in the process of moving from its former SoDo home. However, the last year or so has hit the brewery hard, so they're reaching out to their customers for help via a GoFundMe campaign
.
On July 5, the former home of OB will be taken over by Orlando Health. The Orlando Brewing team has three locations in mind for the new home of the brewery, all being in the Orange County and Orlando areas.
"Orlando Brewing was in the process of accumulating funds but as everyone knows Covid happened. In order to stay alive, those funds were used to keep the doors open and not the move we had intended them for," said John Cheek owner of the Orlando Brewing.
The move will allow them to expand. They'll have the possibilities of having a permanent indoor music venue, full bar service, more indoor games, and food service as well, according to Mauricio Ayares the Taproom Manager and Social Media Coordinator.
"This is quite a change for me since I very rarely ask anyone for help, it's just not the way I am. I find myself in a situation where I have no other options available to me, so I am asking for help from those that have the ability to help us Keep Orlando Brewing," said Cheek.
For more information on how to donate, visit Orlando Brewing's website
.
–
