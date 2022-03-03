Orlando-born duo Tonstartssbandht to reissue early cassettes on vinyl through Fire Talk Records 

click to enlarge
- Photo by Case Mahan courtesy Pitch Perfect PR
Orlando natives Tonstartssbandht are playing a hometown show at Will's Pub at the end of March, and this week they've made some previously hard-to-find early works available — so you can brush up on some of the band's admittedly vast catalog before the big night.
On Wednesday, Fire Talk Records out of New York released 2009's An When
and Dick Nights
as well as Hymn from 2011 digitally, with vinyl versions of each to follow on July 15.
“We self-released these three albums in the early days of Tonstartssbandht, our cherished ‘Montreal era,’” said Tonstartssbandht core members Andy and Edwin White in a press statement. “They were made in the late aughts and early '10s, over a period of time when we first started to feel like a real band. Working at times both separately and together, we began to feed all of our energy into this new project, witnessing our own style begin to evolve, and putting our faith in each other that this is what we want to do."
The album's chart the evolution of the band's dreamlike sound, a journey that's in many ways culminated in the 2021 album — composed and recorded here in Orlando
during lockdown — Petunia
.
These three albums can be purchased on on the format of your choice through Fire Talk's Bandcamp
. Tonstartssbandht play Will's Pub with Daisy-Chain and Death Tremors on March 31. Tickets are available through Ticketweb
.
–
