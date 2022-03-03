Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Music » Orlando Music News

Email
Print
Share

Orlando-born duo Tonstartssbandht to reissue early cassettes on vinyl through Fire Talk Records 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CASE MAHAN COURTESY PITCH PERFECT PR
  • Photo by Case Mahan courtesy Pitch Perfect PR

Orlando natives Tonstartssbandht are playing a hometown show at Will's Pub at the end of March, and this week they've made some previously hard-to-find early works available — so you can brush up on some of the band's admittedly vast catalog before the big night.

On Wednesday, Fire Talk Records out of New York released 2009's An When and Dick Nights as well as Hymn from 2011 digitally, with vinyl versions of each to follow on July 15.



“We self-released these three albums in the early days of Tonstartssbandht, our cherished ‘Montreal era,’” said Tonstartssbandht core members Andy and Edwin White in a press statement. “They were made in the late aughts and early '10s, over a period of time when we first started to feel like a real band. Working at times both separately and together, we began to feed all of our energy into this new project, witnessing our own style begin to evolve, and putting our faith in each other that this is what we want to do."

The album's chart the evolution of the band's dreamlike sound, a journey that's in many ways culminated in the 2021 album — composed and recorded here in Orlando during lockdown — Petunia.

These three albums can be purchased on on the format of your choice through Fire Talk's Bandcamp. Tonstartssbandht play Will's Pub with Daisy-Chain and Death Tremors on March 31. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Music News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Music News

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Blake Shelton to play intimate show at Ole Red Orlando in March Read More

  2. Orlando concert picks: alt-J and Portugal. The Man at Orlando Amphitheater; Spirit of the Beehive and Body Meat at Will’s Read More

  3. Rich Homie Quan to flex on Orlando with free show at the Beacham this month Read More

  4. Orlando R+B artist Jaywah drops ‘Attitude,’ an effective merge of classic elegance with modernity Read More

  5. Storage Music Unit is a blistering and exhilarating new chapter in Central Floridian free jazz Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation