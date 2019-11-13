Orlando Beer Festival returns to Festival Park this weekend 

This is our fifth year throwing Orlando Beer Festival, and we think it keeps getting better. Last year, we expanded into a section of Festival Park that allows us twice the space for local, national and international breweries to show off their work. More than 50 breweries are represented in this year's lineup, serving up more than 200 varieties of beer, including the festival-exclusive Orange Avenue Creamsicle IPA from Broken Strings Brewery. But if you're only coming to Orlando Beer Fest for the beer, you're missing out on half the fun.

After a few (dozen) beer samples, you're probably going to want to eat, and that means hitting up our food truck pod. There's something for everyone this year, with favorites like Hot Asian Buns, A Lo Cubano Kitchen, Over Rice and La Empanada joining newcomers like the Pass Progressive Cuisine, Not Your Mama's Pancakes, Gooda Fooda Fries and Sugar Rush Marshmallows. And if you missed out on a VIP ticket (not that we love you any less), you can still come into the food truck area to grab lunch before the General Admission entry time

If beer isn't your thing – or if you just enjoy laughing in the face of danger – our wine tasting experience returns. VIP guests also get access to a cocktail zone if you want to take things to the next level

click to enlarge Photo by Orlando Weekly

Saturdays in the fall, of course, mean college football, and we refuse to leave sports fans stranded. That's why we'll have a big inflatable screen set up showing the day's matchups, along with interactive inflatables for those suffering from an alcohol-inspired bout of confidence in their own athletic prowess.

Our live music lineup this year features ska from Victims of Circumstance, classic rock covers from the Wilted Chilis and the rootsy duo JunoSmile – comprised of Jessy Lynn and Joseph Martens.

VIP guests get to enter at 12:30 p.m., but we suggest getting there early even if you have a GA ticket; the line routinely wraps around the corner every year. The current forecast, as of press time, predicts a high of 70F, and we can't wait to share a beautiful day with you.

– This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.