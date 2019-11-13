November 13, 2019 Food & Drink » Drinking, Nightlife & Parties

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge orlando_beer_festival_2017-306.jpg

Photo by Orlando Weekly

Orlando Beer Fest 2019 brewery and vendor list 

By

Big Storm Brewing Co., Clearwater, Florida

Big Top Brewing Co., Sarasota, Florida

Birch Tree Brewing, Orlando, Florida

Broken Strings Brewery, Orlando, Florida

Castle Church Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

Crooked Can Brewing Co., Winter Garden, Florida

Half Barrel Beer Project, Orlando, Florida

Hourglass Brewing, Longwood, Florida

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

Kona Brewing Co., Kona, Hawaii

Magic Hat, South Burlington, Vermont

Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton, Florida

New Holland Brewing, Holland, Michigan

Oviedo Brewing Co., Oviedo, Florida

Sanford Brewing Co., Sanford, Florida

Tactical Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

Wop's Hops Brewing Co., Sanford, Florida

Wynwood Brewing Co., Miami, Florida

81 Bay Brewing Co., Tampa, Florida

Fat Drum Brewing Co., Punta Gorda, Florida

Guinness, Dublin, Ireland

Dees Brothers Brewery, Sanford, Florida

Orange Blossom Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

3Keys Brewing, Bradenton, Florida

Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, Florida

Chihuahua Cerveza, Newport Beach, California

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Huntington Beach, California

Orange County Brewers, Lake Mary, Florida

Cask & Larder, Winter Park, Florida

Suncreek Brewery, Clermont, Florida

Innovation Brewing, Sylva, North Carolina

Omission Brewing Co., Portland, Oregon

Kopparberg Premium Cider, Kopparberg, Sweden

Islamorada Beer Company, Islamorada, Florida

Central 28 Beer Co., DeBary, Florida

Vermont Cider Co., Middlebury, Vermont

Newground Hard Dutch Latte, Netherlands

Red Hare Brewing Co., Marietta, Georgia

Park Pizza & Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

The Copper Rocket, Maitland, Florida

Ellipsis Brewing, Orlando, Florida

Deadly Sins Brewing, Winter Park, Florida

Toll Road Brewing Co., Ocoee, Florida

Saltwater Brewery, Delray Beach, Florida

Dead Lizard Brewing Co., Orlando, Florida

The Nook, Orlando, Florida

Sideward Brewing, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Brewing, Orlando, Florida

Twelve Talons Beerworks, Orlando, Florida

Noble Hard Cider, Asheville, North Carolina

Brehon Brewhouse, Dunelty, Ireland

Karbach Brewing Co., Houston, Texas

This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: ,

  |  

More Drinking, Nightlife & Parties »

Latest in Drinking, Nightlife & Parties

Most Popular

  1. Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen checks in to Thornton Park, the Juicy Crab comes to SoDo, a Brazilian craft bakery on I-Drive and more Orlando food news Read More

  2. At Orlando's Moroccan Breeze, guests polish off hearty North African staples with gusto Read More

  3. I-Drive Orlando gem Makani celebrates Egypt’s contributions to world cuisine Read More

  4. Hungry Pants 'plant-curious' fast-fine eatery opens in SoDo, 'authentic' Chinese comes to Winter Park, and more Orlando food news Read More

  5. Towering seafood dishes, a new brewery in the former Eola Panera space, and more Orlando food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation