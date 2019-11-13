November 13, 2019 Food & Drink » Drinking, Nightlife & Parties

click to enlarge shoulder-devil_beer_mockupcmyk-1000.jpg

Label art by Sean Jones for Archetype Brewing

Orlando artists design visual interpretations of indie brewers’ creations 

Thirst trap

Go ahead, judge a beer by its cover – these local artists design visual interpretations of indie brewers' creations

With so many brews to choose from, indie breweries are looking for anything to make their products stand out. As creativity in brewing explodes, so too has packaging – beautifully designed bottle and can labels are everywhere, making every beer cooler a mini-art gallery.

Orlando-based designer Clark Orr (of Johnny Cupcakes and Hellcats Inc. fame) has created a slick set of can labels for DeLand brewer Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., whose traditional-with-a-twist style mirrors his own distinctive, vintage sign-inspired aesthetic.

While they're impressively tight to look at, the PHBC cans present much like a mass-market can – readily recognizable as a beer, packed with all the fine print you're used to and clearly bound for the big time. Local artist Sean Jones, whose art is better known under his nom de plume Humid Daze, gets a lot weirder in his work for Archetype Brewing. If beer labels are the new album covers, Jones is the Roger Dean to Orr's Reid Miles.

Each of Archetype's beer releases is inspired by a Jungian archetype, and with names like Cowboy Poet, Timely Surrender (shown right) and Unruly Mystic, it's a joy to see labels as hazed-out and mysterious as the beers they're wrapped around.

Archetype co-counder Steven Anan says, "When it comes to labels, we tell Sean to 'do your thing and go nuts,' and he never disappoints." Jones, who works as a graphic designer at Maven Creative in his 9-to-5 life, says he was more of an illustrator and a painter when he was younger. "Humid Daze was more of a reason for me to stay up with my personal work," Jones says.

We can only be grateful that he did and that Archetype was open to popping the top like this; with Jones visually interpreting each brew and Anan doing the same in haiku form, each Archetype can is like a fine-art object.

"I was a little nervous they weren't going to be open to that, the point is usually to get your name out there," admits Jones, "but they were really open and generous."

click to enlarge LABEL ART BY CLARK ORR
  • Label art by Clark Orr

This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

