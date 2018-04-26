April 25, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge 29663178_161206561209999_1061514763008186482_o.jpg

Photo via Saporito/Facebook

Organic bakery Saporito coming to Ocoee, Sanford is getting a food hall, and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

As if Sanford weren't cool enough, now they're getting a food hall of their own. Called Henry's Depot, it'll take over the historic Sanford railroad depot on West First Street with Dixie Dharma, Twisted Greek and Nutty Peanut already signed on. Look for a late-summer opening ... Also in Sanford, Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe is expanding into the space next door that previously housed Maya's Books & Music ... Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub has opened at long last in the Hourglass District. They're currently in soft opening mode ... Hawkers' newest outpost in Windermere celebrated its grand opening Monday, April 23 ... Look for Fresh Kitchen to open its second Orlando location in the old Noodles & Co. spot on South Orange Avenue in SoDo on Monday, May 7 ... Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar will move into the old WingHouse space on South Semoran Boulevard just south of Goldenrod Road ... Sus Hi Eatstation is aiming for an April 28 opening in Lake Nona and a May 12 opening at Millenia Gardens ... Saporito, an Italian organic bakery and kitchen, will open soon on Old Winter Garden Road near Maguire Road in Ocoee.

NEWS Winter Park Biscuit Co. pops up to serve vegan biscuits at Redlight Redlight Saturday, April 28, beginning at 10 a.m. Note: This time, there's a one biscuit per person limit ... Kadence will close Mondays and Tuesdays beginning May 1. Their Japanese breakfasts will be served 9-11 a.m. Saturdays and 9-10 a.m. Sundays ... Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton has revealed its spring chef's tasting menu, featuring such items as Florida flounder crudo and peach-barbecued Rohan duck breast. Cost is $120 to indulge in the multi-course menu ($60 extra for wine pairings) ... Duffy's Sports Grill near the Millenia Mall has extended their hours to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays ... Chef Hari Pulapaka of Cress Restaurant in DeLand will cook at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago May 7. The four-time JBF Award semifinalist will cook a lionfish bhel puri for the gathered masses ... Stamp Out Hunger, the 26th annual food drive organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is May 12. Folks can participate in the one-day drive by leaving nonperishable items outside their doors. This year, Farm Share will be the official Florida partner. Visit farmshare.org for more info.

EVENTS

Pizza Bruno and Sugar Top Farms collaborate on Pizza in the Field, a three-course pizza dinner Tuesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at Sugar Top Farms in Clermont. Cost is $40 ($25 extra for wine pairings) ... K Restaurant hosts a five-course Greek Wine Dinner Wednesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 ... The five-course Discovery Dinner Series, at which dishes are unannounced until they're laid before diners, happens Thursday, May 3, at Big Fin Seafood Kitchen. The "immersive, hands-on food adventure" is the third in the series. Cost is $75 ... The Taste of Haiti goes from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Gaston Edwards Park on Lake Ivanhoe ... The Ravenous Pig's Guest Chef Series continues Sunday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. with a Florida Dinner prepared by chefs James Petrakis and Nick Sierputowski of the Ravenous Pig and Clay Conley of Buccan in Palm Beach. Cost is $75 ($35 extra for wine pairings).

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

