HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 17, 2021 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Orangie (A467670)

photo via Orange County Animal Services

Orangie (A467670)

Orange you glad you can meet Orangie at the Orange County animal shelter today? 

She's an adoptable cat who's, that's right, bright orange

Submitted by
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES - Orangie (A467670)
  • photo via Orange County Animal Services
  • Orangie (A467670)

Meet Orangie (A467670)! Orangie is a 7-year-old spayed female cat currently awaiting adoption. This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous owner because they could no longer care for her due to their allergies. According to her previous owner, she is litterbox-trained and friendly with men, women, children and other cats. Orangie is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day she is adopted. Help us find Orangie her new home today by in-person adoption or virtual interaction! Find links for both at orlandoweekly.com.

This March we are reducing those fees to just $30 and encouraging our adopters to "Spay It Forward" and make a small donation to our shelter to help fund our spay/neuter voucher program. The program provides free spay/neuter services for qualifying low-income residents at three partnered clinics in the area.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Gimme Shelter »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis' clemency revamp will wipe out a backlog of thousands of Florida felons' cases awaiting review Read More

  2. Readers react: DeSantis funnels 3,000 coronavirus vaccines to wealthy residents in Manatee County; Florida officials sell our natural resources down the river Read More

  3. Marco Rubio's vapid op-ed and DeSantis' gross play for attention weren't even the dumbest remarks made by awful men in one weekend Read More

  4. 'No supervisors' of elections approve of SB 90, the Florida Legislature's crackdown on vote-by mail Read More

  5. Disabled Floridians are being left behind in the scramble to get citizens vaccinated Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation