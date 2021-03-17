Orange you glad you can meet Orangie at the Orange County animal shelter today? 

Meet Orangie (A467670)! Orangie is a 7-year-old spayed female cat currently awaiting adoption. This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous owner because they could no longer care for her due to their allergies. According to her previous owner, she is litterbox-trained and friendly with men, women, children and other cats. Orangie is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day she is adopted. Help us find Orangie her new home today by in-person adoption or virtual interaction! Find links for both at orlandoweekly.com.

This March we are reducing those fees to just $30 and encouraging our adopters to "Spay It Forward" and make a small donation to our shelter to help fund our spay/neuter voucher program. The program provides free spay/neuter services for qualifying low-income residents at three partnered clinics in the area.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.