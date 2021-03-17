Orange you glad you can meet Orangie at the Orange County animal shelter today? 

Meet Orangie (A467670)! Orangie is a 7-year-old spayed female cat currently awaiting adoption. This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous owner because they could no longer care for her due to their allergies. According to her previous owner, she is litterbox-trained and friendly with men, women, children and other cats. Orangie is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day she is adopted. Help us find Orangie her new home today by in-person adoption or virtual interaction! Find links for both at orlandoweekly.com.
This March we are reducing those fees to just $30 and encouraging our adopters to "Spay It Forward" and make a small donation to our shelter to help fund our spay/neuter voucher program. The program provides free spay/neuter services for qualifying low-income residents at three partnered clinics in the area.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.