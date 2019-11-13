Orange County sheriff’s deputy forcefully arrests child, plus other news you may have missed last week 

Video captures Orange County Sheriff's deputy's rough arrest of a middle schooler: Last week Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies were recorded detaining a Westridge Middle School student. One school resource deputy brutally clasped the back of a girl's head, clenching her hair and her headwrap to yank her head back. The girl was arrested but only briefly detained, then returned to a parent. In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said he was "outraged," and that the deputy, later identified as Harry Reid, was immediately removed from the school pending termination. Mina also announced the internal investigation of the incident will be passed on to the state attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news': Citrus County commissioners unanimously denied a request from their local library to spend $2,700 annually on digital subscriptions to the New York Times, because the paper is "fake news." During an Oct. 24 discussion, all five members of the commission agreed to reject the funding request, which, purely coincidentally no doubt, was also the same day the Trump administration announced that it was canceling federal agencies' subscriptions to the Times and the Washington Post. "Do we really need to subscribe to the New York Times?" asked Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr., while the others laughed. "I actually was going to say that," said Commissioner Scott Carnahan, who added, "Fake news, I agree with President Trump."

Republican state senator and Democratic representative file bills requiring Bible classes in public schools: Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, filed a proposal that would require high schools to offer elective courses in the study of the Bible and religion. The bill (SB 746) was filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, filed an identical bill (HB 341) last month in the House. The bill, in part, would require courses providing an "objective study of the Bible, including, but not limited to, a course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old Testament of the Bible; a course on the New Testament of the Bible; and a course on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, and the New Testament of the Bible." Also, the bill says courses would be required to follow "all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school. A course offered pursuant to this section may not endorse, favor, or promote or disfavor or show hostility toward a particular religion, religious perspective, or nonreligious faith."

Hoping to stop its leadership bleed, SeaWorld chooses fifth CEO since last year: Though business has been on the upswing for SeaWorld recently, there have been few C-suite waters as choppy as their CEO position. Since February 2018, there have been four different bosses at the company, and the addition of newly announced CEO Sergio Rivera makes five. SeaWorld announced the hiring of the 57-year-old former hotel executive last Monday in the hopes that he can stop the leadership bleed. The company signed Rivera to a three-year contract paying $600,000 per year plus stock options.

– This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.