August 08, 2018 Arts & Culture » Culture 2 Go

Email
Print
Share
cover_horizontal.jpg

Orange County looks to offset massive cuts to state arts funding, plus more in performing arts news 

By

Good news for supporters of public arts funding: Orange County commissioners are increasing cultural funding by $572,742 in the upcoming fiscal year. Local leaders are dipping into the general fund to help make up for the state of Florida's recent 94 percent reduction in arts funding. That brings the County's contribution up to $1.3 million, or $1 for every resident – a ratio not seen here since 2008, and whose reinstatement was debated during May's Orange County mayoral candidates forum.

All criminal charges against James Brendlinger (see Live Active Cultures, June 13) were dropped in early July. Since then, the former Lake Howell High School teacher has announced that he is relaunching Penguin Point Productions, the acclaimed costume shop and theater company he ran for 13 years out of LHHS, in a new home at the Oviedo Mall. After-school classes for teen thespians are scheduled to start in October 2018, along with the return of Penguin Point's community prop and costume exchange; visit penguinpointproductions.com for details.

Orlando Ballet School director Dierdre Miles Burger has left after eight years running the dance company's American Ballet Theatre-accredited educational wing. Phillip Broomhead, who danced with the Houston Ballet, has been appointed interim director of the school, and Burger will still participate in Orlando Ballet's summer intensive in Jacksonville, where she is moving. Burger's resignation follows the departure last fall of executive director Caroline Miller, who was recently replaced by Shane Jewell, leaving artistic director Robert Hill as the ballet's lone longstanding leader.

NOW PLAYING

The Wedding Singer, through Aug. 12 at Athens Theatre ... Gigolo: The New Cole Porter Revue, through Aug. 19 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Including Shooter, through Aug. 19 at Breakthrough Theatre ... The Little Foxes, through Aug. 26 at Mad Cow ... Pirates of Penzance, through Aug. 26 at CFCArts.

UPCOMING

Buyer & Cellar, Aug. 10-Sept. 2 at Mad Cow ... Humor Mill Orlando: The Summer of Our Discontent, Aug. 11 at Orlando Shakes ... Florida Festival of New Musicals, Aug. 23-26 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Human Error, Aug. 23-26 at Theatre UCF ... Gypsy, Aug. 24-Sept. 16 at Garden Theatre ... Spotlight Cabaret: Natalie Cordone, Sept. 5-6 at Winter Park Playhouse ... In the Heights, Sept. 5-Oct. 7 at Orlando Shakes ... Nunsense, Sept. 7-16 at TheatreWorks Florida ... The Full Monty, Sept. 7-30 at Bay Street Players ... A Year With Frog and Toad, Sept. 8-30 at Orlando Rep.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Culture 2 Go »

Latest in Culture 2 Go

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Winter Park Playhouse’s 'Gigolo' is more than just a 'park and bark' cabaret – it’s essentially a sung-through Cole Porter opera Read More

  2. Orlando Shakes goes official with its new name, plus more in performing arts news Read More

  3. Dueling debuts at Disney and Universal demonstrate that when it comes to buildup, bigger isn’t always better Read More

  4. Maria Bamford comes to the Plaza Live fresh off two highly acclaimed projects for Netflix Read More

  5. The Impulse Project’s 'Ingenues Anonymous' is a satirical self-help group for Broadway’s brokenhearted babes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation