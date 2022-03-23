Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 23, 2022 News

Orange County Animal Services is looking for fosters for an influx of bottle babies 

Welcome to kitten season!

During "kitten season," cats start reproducing and can have several litters during this time period. In most states, kitten season begins in spring and lasts until early winter, but in Florida, it can come close to all year long. During this time, Orange County Animal Services experiences a massive influx of intakes of kittens and mother cats. Underage kittens without their mothers are at high risk being brought into shelters due to the vulnerability of their health.

We at OCAS are reaching out to our community early, before the season starts, for kitten fosters — to be specific, baby-bottle fosters. These kittens need around-the-clock feeding and care, and we need fosters willing to take on the work. If interested, please call OCAS at 407-836-3111.

If you decide to adopt an already weaned kitten or cat instead, stop by the shelter to meet one of our adoption-ready felines. During the month of March, adopters will have the chance to test their luck by picking a leaf from a four-leaf clover at every adoption desk, with a chance to receive additional discounts of $5, $10, $15 or $20 for their lucky new furry friend.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

