Opening this week in Orlando: Bad Times at the El Royale, Colette and more 

THIS WEEK:

Bad Times at the El Royale In Andrew Goddard's first directorial outing since The Cabin in the Woods, find out what happens when seven strangers stop being polite and start getting real – at a mysterious hotel that brings out all their darkest secrets. (R; see review at orlandoweekly.com)

Colette Keira Knightley portrays the celebrated French novelist who authored Gigi. As I frequently point out, Knightley is perhaps the only English actor who can't do a convincing English accent; will she be more convincing putting on a French one? (R; see review at orlandoweekly.com)

Free Solo Follow rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale El Capitan – without a rope, yet! Hey, it took Bruce Wayne almost three hours to get out of that pit; what can Honnold get up to in 96 minutes? (NR; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Remember when I said Jack Black is carving out a real cottage industry of starring in family-friendly spookfests? Of course you do, because I said it in reference to The House With a Clock in Its Walls, which came out a scant three weeks ago. Embracing typecasting headlong, Black is now competing against himself by returning to the role of RL Stine for the second feature inspired by the works of kid lit's own Stephen King. Personally, I miss the days when he was offering to blow Robert Downey Jr. for smack. (PG)

The Hate U Give After a white policeman shoots and kills her childhood friend, an African-American 16-year-old embarks on a quest for social justice that makes her a figure of controversy at the largely white prep school she attends. Yeah, yeah ... but has she boofed yet? (PG-13)

Also playing:

The Church In this horror flick, plans to sell a house of worship to developers find disfavor with certain members of the congregation, who just happen to be dead. Man, this is the kind of picture those Heaven Is Real assholes should be distributing. (NR; playing at AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24)

Monsters and Men Unrest erupts after a bystander records a police officer killing a black motorist. Boy, between this picture and The Hate U Give, you'd think this sort of thing was actually happening. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX and AMC Altamonte Mall 18)

Pick of the Litter A true-life portrait of five puppies training to become seeing-eye dogs. (Not K-9 cops, because down with the man!) (NR; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Science Fair Will this documentary about hopeful young inventors do for science nerds what Spellbound did for spelling-bee geeks? Which is to say, make sure they have to sign autographs while they're having their asses kicked after school? (PG; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX and AMC Altamonte Mall 18)

Shine A battle over gentrification drives a wedge between two brothers from Spanish Harlem. Oh, and they're both experts at salsa! I'm sensing a dance-off. (R)