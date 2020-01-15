January 15, 2020 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Robert Downey Jr. in 'Dolittle'

Photo courtesy Universal Pictures

Robert Downey Jr. in 'Dolittle'

Opening in Orlando, the latest iteration of the Dr. Dolittle story fizzles, but kids will love it 

By
Dolittle
Opens Friday, Jan. 17
2 out of 5 stars

Dr. John Dolittle, the Englishman who can talk to animals, has been a part of children's literature for 100 years, ever since English author Hugh Lofting published the first Dolittle novel in 1920. The character has weaved his way through the century in children's books, film and adaptations, and radio and television series, the latest being the mononymed Dolittle from director Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script by Gaghan and screenwriting team Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Robert Downey Jr., freshly released from his career-defining string of performances as Tony Stark, Marvel's Iron Man, lends his talents to portraying the character.

This latest attempt at reviving the property as a modern franchise, though, is kind of a mess. Adapting the original Doctor Dolittle or any of its sequels in the present day poses quite a challenge for screenwriters, as the original texts are steeped in early 20th-century colonial racism. One of the main characters, Prince Bumpo, is an African prince who helps the doctor and his animal friends in exchange for having his face bleached white. There's no way to write around that kind of tasteless throwback other than to excise it, which Dolittle wisely does.

But what we get instead is the story of the doctor – a heartbroken widower in this instance – getting pulled out of retirement to find the cure for a mysterious illness that has struck Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley).

The ensuing adventure pits Dolittle, his tagalong apprentice Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and a pack of animals voiced by various famous actors against rival Dr. Blair Müdfly (Michael Sheen) in a race for the cure. Sheen is a delight as the villainous Dr. Müdfly, bringing the same level of dedication to that character's mustache-twirling smarm as he did to the bookish Aziraphale in last year's Good Omens miniseries. Downey, on the other hand, seems so uninterested in the character of Dolittle that he treats the entire exercise as a way to practice his Welsh accent – yes, that's Welsh, not Scottish – while bouncing from one sight gag to the next.

The animals and their jokes will please children, but aren't anything that adults will necessarily be impressed by. The visual effects are fine, though definitely not state-of-the-art. A second-act caper involving Antonio Banderas as a silver-fox pirate king and Ralph Fiennes as a golden-toothed tiger looking for psych counseling is a high point, but is forgotten fairly quickly.

If Dolittle had gone the Cats route and leaned hard into the ridiculousness of its premise, it would have at least been memorable. Even though Cats has been universally derided, it at least has people flocking to the theater to see just how bonkers it could possibly be. Alas, Dolittle just isn't weird enough to justify the weirdness of its premise – and this is a movie that includes the most elaborate dragon-fart joke ever put to screen.

At least kids will love it.

This story appears in the Jan. 15, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Trailers

    Now Playing

    Jan

    Today 1/15
    Thu 1/16
    Fri 1/17
    Sat 1/18
    Sun 1/19
    Mon 1/20
    Tue 1/21

    Dolittle is not showing in any area theaters on Wednesday, January 15.

    The next date Dolittle is playing is Thursday, January 16 .

    What others are saying

    • Tags: , , , ,

    More Movie Reviews & Stories »

    Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

    Readers also liked…

    Trending in the Alternative Press

    Most Popular

    1. Sam Mendes' one-shot wonder, '1917,' is last year's best film Read More

    2. 'Just Mercy,' 'Like a Boss' and more movies opening in Orlando this week Read More

    3. Final episode in the Skywalker saga sometimes fun, often frustrating Read More

    4. 'Easy Rider' in the park, 'No Passport Required,' Cartoons & Cereal, and more Orlando film events Read More

    Newsletters

    Never miss a beat

    Sign Up Now

    Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    Calendar

    Newest Slideshows

    Special Issues

    City Guide
    Holiday Guide
    Summer Guide
    Newcomers Guide
    Best of Orlando
    Bite
    Fall Guide
    More...

    Orlando Weekly

    16 W. Pine St.

    Orlando, FL 32801

    Phone: (407) 377-0400

    Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

    Fax: (407) 377-0420

    All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

    RSS Feeds

    News & Features

    Arts & Culture

    Food & Drink

    Movies

    Music

    Calendar

    Giveaways

    Events

    Special Issues

    Best of Orlando ®

    Search

    Sponsored Links

    About Us

    Social Media

    © 2020 Orlando Weekly

    Website powered by Foundation