Opening in Orlando: The House With a Clock in Its Walls, Fahrenheit 11/9 and more 

THIS WEEK:

Fahrenheit 11/9 Michael Moore is one of the few pundits who thought Donald Trump could actually win the presidency. (Back in the 1990s, he was also going around saying O.J. was framed, but we'll ignore that for the moment.) The unforeseen calamity that is 45's presidency is the subject of Moore's latest piece of documentary agitprop, which purports to explain how we got here and what we can do to dig ourselves out. Given that the public response to Fahrenheit 9/11 was the trial and imprisonment of George W. Bush for war crimes, and the reaction to Sicko a complete overhaul of our healthcare infrastructure into the flawlessly efficient and just system we know today, there's a lot to look forward to. (R)

The House With a Clock in Its Walls Between this project and 2015's Goosebumps, Jack Black seems to be making quite a cottage industry out of starring in big-screen adaptations of supernatural YA fiction. This one's the story of a kid who discovers the house he's moved into is the nexus point for all manner of apocalyptic hugger-mugger. The choice of Cabin Fever/Hostel helmer Eli Roth to direct seems less immediately appropriate; then again, the original 1973 edition of the source novel was illustrated by Edward Gorey. And if there's one thing Roth knows, it's gory. (PG)

Lizzie Chloë Sevigny plays the legendary Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart is the family maid in this speculative historical drama, which postulates a sexual relationship between the two as the impetus for the infamous 81 whacks. You might remember local playwright Michael Wanzie's oft-reworked Lizzie Borden musical, which instead suggested that Borden's same-sex attraction had been to a free-spirited stage actress. But like I always say, it doesn't matter who the lesbian subplot is about – just as long as there is one. (It's why I was so disappointed with Cars 3.) (R)

Love, Gilda Archival interviews with the late Gilda Radner rub up against the fond reminiscences of her friends and tributes from latter-day performers in this documentary portrait. The movie is tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland; if you're really lucky, maybe your food will arrive just as they're getting to the bulimia part. (NR)

The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival for his first English-language film, which depicts a pair of assassins hunting down a thieving prospector during the Great Gold Rush. Wow, I had no idea Glenn Beck was that old. (R)

Also playing:

Smokey and the Bandit Pay tribute to the late Burt Reynolds with this revival booking of his 1977 comedy hit. Then go home and dig into that Sally Field memoir! (PG)

Where Hands Touch In 1944 Germany, love comes to a biracial 15-year-old girl and a male member of the Hitler Youth. "A disturbing misfire" – The New York Times. (They mean the movie, not the war.) (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)