September 19, 2018 Screens » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The House With a Clock in Its Walls

The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Opening in Orlando: The House With a Clock in Its Walls, Fahrenheit 11/9 and more 

By

THIS WEEK:

Fahrenheit 11/9 Michael Moore is one of the few pundits who thought Donald Trump could actually win the presidency. (Back in the 1990s, he was also going around saying O.J. was framed, but we'll ignore that for the moment.) The unforeseen calamity that is 45's presidency is the subject of Moore's latest piece of documentary agitprop, which purports to explain how we got here and what we can do to dig ourselves out. Given that the public response to Fahrenheit 9/11 was the trial and imprisonment of George W. Bush for war crimes, and the reaction to Sicko a complete overhaul of our healthcare infrastructure into the flawlessly efficient and just system we know today, there's a lot to look forward to. (R)

The House With a Clock in Its Walls Between this project and 2015's Goosebumps, Jack Black seems to be making quite a cottage industry out of starring in big-screen adaptations of supernatural YA fiction. This one's the story of a kid who discovers the house he's moved into is the nexus point for all manner of apocalyptic hugger-mugger. The choice of Cabin Fever/Hostel helmer Eli Roth to direct seems less immediately appropriate; then again, the original 1973 edition of the source novel was illustrated by Edward Gorey. And if there's one thing Roth knows, it's gory. (PG)

Lizzie Chloë Sevigny plays the legendary Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart is the family maid in this speculative historical drama, which postulates a sexual relationship between the two as the impetus for the infamous 81 whacks. You might remember local playwright Michael Wanzie's oft-reworked Lizzie Borden musical, which instead suggested that Borden's same-sex attraction had been to a free-spirited stage actress. But like I always say, it doesn't matter who the lesbian subplot is about – just as long as there is one. (It's why I was so disappointed with Cars 3.) (R)

Love, Gilda Archival interviews with the late Gilda Radner rub up against the fond reminiscences of her friends and tributes from latter-day performers in this documentary portrait. The movie is tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland; if you're really lucky, maybe your food will arrive just as they're getting to the bulimia part. (NR)

The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival for his first English-language film, which depicts a pair of assassins hunting down a thieving prospector during the Great Gold Rush. Wow, I had no idea Glenn Beck was that old. (R)

Also playing:

Smokey and the Bandit Pay tribute to the late Burt Reynolds with this revival booking of his 1977 comedy hit. Then go home and dig into that Sally Field memoir! (PG)

Where Hands Touch In 1944 Germany, love comes to a biracial 15-year-old girl and a male member of the Hitler Youth. "A disturbing misfire" – The New York Times. (They mean the movie, not the war.) (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Opening in Orlando »

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Most Popular

  1. 'White Boy Rick' is a sharp-eyed depiction of Detroit in the addled '80s Read More

  2. Global Peace Film Festival opens with bio-doc Every Act of Life Read More

  3. CenFlo Film Fest makes moves on the way to Mount Dora Read More

  4. Opening in Orlando: The Predator, A Simple Favor and more Read More

  5. Juliet, Naked mixes contrived comedy with poignant drama Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation