Opening in Orlando: 'The Happytime Murders', 'The Little Mermaid' and more 

A.X.L. Remember two weeks ago, when I told you that a movie about a robot dog was about to open? Well, now it actually is! This would also probably be a good time to mention that I hate movies, I hate everybody who's involved in making them, and I especially hate everybody who's involved in distributing them. Now … let’s talk about more movies! (PG)

The Happytime Murders All of your friends who own a LaserDisc of Meet the Feebleshave had their fingers, toes and whatevers crossed for months that this adult puppet comedy isn’t going to suck. Having Melissa McCarthy in the lead human role isn’t all that reassuring these days, but Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Company wouldn’t stick their neck out so far for nothing, right? Especially when they were slapped with a lawsuit by Sesame Workshop for advertising that this story of a mysterious murder spree in a half-puppet, half-corporeal world was “No Sesame, all Street.” The good guys with a sense of humor won that round … now let’s hope it was worth it. (R)

Also playing:

1945 A couple of Hungarian Jews return to their village in the aftermath of World War II, striking fear in the locals that they’re going to attempt to reclaim their property. Don’t worry, Vlad: All they want is a nice corned beef on rye and two tickets to Streisand, just like anybody. (NR; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & IMAX)

The Little Mermaid While you wait to see what Lin-Manuel Miranda brings to Disney’s upcoming live-action furtherance of its Little Mermaid franchise, George Steinbrenner’s grandson wants you to know that the adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable he’s produced is a completely different animal. Or maybe he doesn’t, given that he has no bankable stars in the lead roles and his supporting cast numbers the curious likes of Diahann Carroll, William Forsythe and Gina Gershon. Even the story is several steps removed, centering on a journalist who investigates what may be a real-life mermaid living in a traveling circus. But hey, it’s The Little Mermaid, right? It sure will be to your kids when they see the poster, and that’s clearly the strategy here. (Also features an appearance by Shirley MacLaine, as do all of life’s positive experiences.) (PG; playing at AMC Altamonte Mall 18 and AMC Universal Cineplex 20)

Puzzle Kelly Macdonald plays a neglected wife who finds her place in the world of competitive puzzle building. “Deeply humane,” says IndieWire. “Prosaic,” says The Atlantic. “Somebody just make up my mind for me,” sez you. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & IMAX)

Satyamev Jayate In this Indian crime drama, the hunt for a vigilante killer begins after four policemen are burned alive. Or as we call it here at home, “a nice, relaxing weekend.” (NR; playing at AMC Universal Cineplex 20)