Opening in Orlando: The Equalizer 2, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and more 

THIS WEEK:

The Equalizer 2 Before its release, the first Equalizer movie looked like the apotheosis of a project that didn't justify its licensing fees. Why bother using the name of an almost-forgotten TV series to attract an audience to a garden-variety Denzel Washington picture like copious others (Man on Fire, anyone)? But the 2014 film earned a tidy profit anyway, so we're getting a sequel that takes the franchise even farther from Edward Woodward. This time, Washington's former covert-ops man is out for revenge after an old friend and colleague is murdered. If it's likewise a hit, expect a 2022 tie-in with OkCupid: Equalizer 3: This Time It's Personals. (R)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again And speaking of milking it, here's a 10th-anniversary sequel to the jukebox musical about uncertain parentage and other lighthearted topics. As her own pregnancy gestates, beautiful bastardette Amanda Seyfried takes the occasion to learn even more about her mother's mysterious past. The big question, though, is what's left over from the ABBA catalog to use on the soundtrack. And the answer is: a few legitimate hits, some deep album cuts ("When I Kissed the Teacher"? Jesus!) and a bunch of favorites shamelessly recycled from the first flick. Thank God Benny, Björn et al finally announced their reunion, because the prospect of new compositions means I might not have to be hearing "My Love, My Life" when I'm 63. (PG-13)

Unfriended: Dark Web A standalone sequel to the microbudget horror hit, the second Unfriended was supposedly "shot in secret." (Meanwhile, we've all seen a few films we wished had been released in secret, amirite?) Dark Web takes us deep into a shadow world discovered by the new owner of a used laptop. What happens there is anybody's guess, particularly as the ending of the film was allegedly changed completely after its March premiere at SXSW. But I'm inferring the "other people's bookmarks" angle makes this a message picture: Kids, clear your browsing history! And invest in a good bleaching program. Especially if you're sure you never want to be president. (R)

Also playing:

Leave No Trace Winter's Bone director Debra Granik once again shows us the humbler side of American life, in the person of a veteran (Ben Foster) with PTSD who tries living off the grid with his teenage daughter (Thomasin McKenzie). In steps the government to force them to live a life of more traditional dependence, and OH MY GOD YOU GUYS WE'RE PUTTING BABIES IN CAGES. Sorry, back to movies. (PG; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

Soorma A biopic about Indian field hockey star Sandeep Singh, whose success on the field was interrupted when a gunshot injury put him in a wheelchair. Fortunately, Singh made a complete recovery, and nobody had to do any time, because Tonya Harding made it look like an accident. (PG-13; in Hindi with English subtitles; playing at AMC Universal Cineplex 20 and AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-in Theatres)