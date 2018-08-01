August 01, 2018 Screens » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The Darkest Minds

The Darkest Minds

Opening in Orlando: The Darkest Minds, Disney's Christopher Robin and more 

By

THIS WEEK:

The Darkest Minds Local girl made great Mandy Moore co-stars in the latest filmed adaptation of dystopian YA fiction. In a kind of cross between Children of Men and X-Men, 98 percent of human minors die and the remaining 2 percent get superpowers. Moore plays a scientist who's sympathetic to the plight of the gifted kids. Her major piece of advice: Stay away from Crock-pots. (PG-13)

Death of a Nation Now that Trump has pardoned convicted felon and disinformation peddler Dinesh D'Souza, the latter is free to return the favor. And the payback is this latest "documentary," which turns on the thesis that today's Democratic Party is persecuting 45 the way yesterday's did Abraham Lincoln. So basically, it's the film version of one of those "the Republicans ended slavery" comments you're used to fielding from your crazy relatives on social media. But wait a minute: Isn't the whole "Trump-as-Lincoln" proposition going to confuse the movie's target audience, who have been feeling increasingly emboldened to wear their Confederate underpants on the outside? I sure hope that bunch can get used to living in a state of cognitive dissonance. (PG-13)

Disney's Christopher Robin Given that the J.M. Barrie paean Finding Neverland was the only Marc Forster movie that was totally worth a damn, there's a lot to expect from the similarly themed Christopher Robin, in which Winnie the Pooh and all of his pals from the Hundred Acre Wood have to help their now-grown human pal rediscover his imagination. The trailers for this one have been giving America all the feels for months; if it ends up sucking for some reason, expect to have to talk a lot of your friends off ledges. (PG)

The Spy Who Dumped Me While she continues to wait for the big-screen role that will truly cement her goddesshood, Kate McKinnon keeps Mila Kunis company in this action comedy about besties who are thrust into a maelstrom of intrigue when they learn that one of their exes is CIA. Ladies, remember the good old days, when you just had to worry about them being gay? (R)

Also playing:

Blindspotting An Oakland man tries to keep his friend out of trouble while he himself waits out the last three days of his parole. Hey, wasn't T'Challa going to clean that place up or something? (R)

Hot Summer Nights Call Me by Your Name breakout star Timothée Chalamet plays a young man who tries to find himself by selling drugs on Cape Cod. Oh, and he's also hung up on the sister of his business partner. Sounds like he's finding every way he can to screw the peach. (R; playing at AMC Universal Cineplex 20)

Yellow Submarine Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic animated fantasy with this 4K restoration. Watch once more in giggly delight as the Beatles navigate the Sea of Holes and the Sea of Time, while trying their best to avoid the Sea of Heather Mills. (NR; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Opening in Orlando »

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Most Popular

  1. Structural eccentricities stall Gus Van Sant dramedy 'Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot' Read More

  2. Opening in Orlando: The Equalizer 2, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and more Read More

  3. Here’s what you should be watching to catch up on the year’s best indies Read More

  4. 'Whitney' paints a portrait of musical tragedy Read More

  5. Opening in Orlando: Ant-Man and the Wasp, The First Purge and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation