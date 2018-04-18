Opening in Orlando: Super Troopers 2, Dolphins and more 

THIS WEEK:

Dolphins The latest feel-good documentary from Disneynature is the story of a young dolphin's coming of age. And maybe I'd feel better about the thought that went into it if Disney could decide what gender their lead character is. I mean, the movie's official synopsis literally calls poor Echo a girl in one sentence and a boy in the very next. (The trailer calls him a boy, but only once, and fleetingly.) Is the world ready for the story of the first trans dolphin? If so, why didn't Luc Besson get to make it? (G)

Duck Duck Goose Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya and Carl Reiner walk into a bar. Actually, they walked into a recording booth, and what came out was the audio track to Duck Duck Goose, an animated comedy about a put-upon gander who has to care for two complicated ducklings. And boy, are they a wingful! (So, "gander" – that's a guy, right? I mean, we're sure about this?) (PG)

Final Portrait Stanley Tucci's latest writer-director project is a 1960s period piece in which painter Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) has critic James Lord (Armie Hammer) sit for him – in a portrait session that threatens to go on forever. Come on, Armie, you remember how to clear a room. Just eat a peach! (R)

Super Troopers 2 Just in time for 4/20, here's a little reward for all the people who made 2001's Super Troopers a cult hit. I've never actually met one of them, mind you – have you? – but there were enough of them that the Indiegogo campaign to fund its sequel reached its $2 million goal in 26 hours. (Filmmakers Broken Lizard ended up raising $4.4 million from that campaign, because there's no reason to turn away money you had announced to the world you didn't actually need.) The story has our hapless heroes – or somebody's – policing an area along the U.S./Canada border that has fallen into dispute. Does it belong to us, or does it belong to them? And when we find out, whose government gets that extra $2.4 million? (R)

Also playing:

Aardvark A therapist (Jenny Slate) enters into a perhaps-ill-advised relationship with the brother (Jon Hamm) of one of her more disturbed patients (Zachary Quinto). Sounds like an unnecessary risk to her professional livelihood. I mean, she has heard of JDate, right? There're plenty of crazy people on there. (PG-13)

Krystal William H. Macy directed this story of an 18-year-old who falls in love with an "ex-hooker-stripper-junkie-alcoholic." See, this is where the use of hyphens gets ambiguous. Is she an ex- every one of those things? Are her hooking, stripping, shooting up and boozing days all behind her? Or does she still do some of that, just part-time and as an independent contractor? (R)

Where Is Kyra? Michelle Pfeiffer plays an unemployed woman in Brooklyn who's driven to drastic measures to survive. Wow, Michelle Pfeiffer is old enough to play Hillary Clinton now? (NR)