Opening in Orlando: Rampage, Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and more 

THIS WEEK:

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare Well, they can't all be Get Out. Blumhouse leaves its social conscience on the nightstand for the nonce, putting Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale and Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey through a game of Truth or Dare in which the consequences are life and death. What's next, Seven Minutes in Hell? Sorry, that would be Blumhouse's Seven Minutes in Hell. Gotta protect the brand. (PG-13)

Rampage Sure, the source material is ostensibly the video game series of the same name. But the pitch is absolutely "King Kong meets the Hulk, with Dwayne Johnson in a role that's miraculously neither of the aforementioned." The once and future Rock plays a primatologist whose gorilla buddy is turned into an oversized berserker, leading to lifestyle complications for each. (And yes, I know you're still stuck on that speed bump of "Dwayne Johnson plays a primatologist," but it's 19 years since you had to accept Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist, so just lean in.) The picture reteams Johnson with his San Andreas director, Brad Peyton, although the presence of Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in supporting roles also makes it kind of an ersatz Watchmen reunion. On the outside chance someone's in the market for that. (PG-13)

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero In my day, a title like this would have been reserved for a Sid and Marty Krofft comedy starring Billy Barty. Yet here we all are. Sgt. Stubby is instead an animated paean to a heroic Boston Terrier who helped our side win World War I by applying his canine energies to the sniffing out of poison gas and German soldiers. In other words, if you're worried your kids would be too traumatized by Isle of Dogs, just plop them down into the soothing milieu of a global conflict that left 17.5 million dead. The movie is an international co-production that assembled top talent from Montreal, Paris and Columbus, Georgia (which, unless I'm forgetting my Marvel, were not the three cities Erik Killmonger had his eyes on). Voice talent is a bit on the C-list side, with top roles going to Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gerard Depardieu. Um, Gerard Depardieu? You mean he's still walking around free and unsterilized? Somebody better make sure there's pants on that dog. (PG)

Also playing:

Hector "El Father" Conoceras la Verdad Ice Cube had to wait around for his own kid to be old enough to play him in Straight Outta Compton, but Puerto Rican music star Hector Delgado wasn't about to delegate a job that important to the next generation. Delgado plays himself in this biopic, which shows how he left the business behind to get a degree in theology and pursue the Lord's work. As the title indicates, fluency in Spanish is a must to follow the fateful goings-on. Unless you're counting on Barbara Billingsley to show up and helpfully announce, "I speak reggaeton." (NR; Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 & IMAX)