Opening in Orlando: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed 2 and more 

THIS WEEK:

Bodied Remember when George Harrison started producing films because he had money and a great sense of humor, and he knew his buddies in Monty Python had the latter but not the former? Well, Eminem is producing pictures now, and also advancing a pet cause: defending "offensive" rap. That's the focus of this comedy-drama about a kid who becomes a battle rapper while researching a graduate thesis on the subject. A hit at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Bodied is even timelier today, thanks to the recent flap over Em's ever-questionable diss tracks. Gee, it's almost like he planned it or something. (R; tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Creed 2 Filmmaker Ryan Coogler was too busy with Black Panther to return for the sequel to Creed, but actor Michael B. Jordan managed to finesse his schedule in a way that allowed him to reprise his starring role. This time, Adonis Creed goes up against Viktor Drago, the son of the guy who murdered Adonis' dad in the ring back in Rocky IV. The real-life Romanian boxer and kickboxer who's been cast as Viktor seems to be there largely to supply the answer to a future Jeopardy question – that answer being "Who is Florian Munteanu?" Damn, I think I already just forgot. (PG-13)

The Front-Runner Last month's revelation that Lee Atwater had engineered the supposed sex scandal that derailed Gary Hart's 1988 presidential campaign immediately renders quaint this dramatization of that whole unfortunate imbroglio. No time for reshoots, folks – though you can bet the studio would have found time had Hart been played by Kevin Spacey. Instead, we've got good old uncontroversial Hugh Jackman in the role. And direction by Jason Reitman, whose shepherding of the great Thank You for Smoking raises hopes that this film, too, might be more astute than most. Or my name isn't Willie Horton. (R)

Ralph Breaks the Internet To find out what our Thaddeus McCollum thought of this sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, log on to orlandoweekly.com. For my part, I'll merely point out that the voice cast includes Orlando's own GloZell Green, one of the first actors to play Storm at Islands of Adventure, now famous for her YouTube interview with Barack Obama. And also for having me as a guest at her wedding back in '00. (Think carefully about which of those things impresses you more, because it's going to determine where you send your Christmas list this year.) (PG)

Robin Hood What's the consolation prize for getting somewhere after both Kevin Costner and Mel Brooks have been there already? The anemic opening-weekend box office that's going to be earned by this umpteenth take on the Robin Hood legend. Selling points include direction by the guy who made the first episode of Black Mirror and a lead performance by that dude who was in the Kingsman movies. You know, the one who's about to play Elton John. "You mean Florian Munteanu?" Sure, close enough. (PG-13)