Opening in Orlando: Peppermint, God Bless the Broken Road and more 

God Bless the Broken Road Hey, at least when they put the word "God" in the title of one of these faith-based dramas, you know to stay the hell away. Unless morbid curiosity compels you to find out what happens when the widow of an Afghan War soldier is brought back to Jesus by (wait for it) a NASCAR driver. Other red flags to heed: The cast includes former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson; the title is inspired by Rascal Flatts' cover of a tune by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band; and director Harold Cronk was responsible for the first two God's Not Dead pictures. And if all of that doesn't warn you off ... well, go with Buddha. (PG)

The Nun Speaking of religious atrocities, remember when we thought that nuns brandishing rulers was a bigger threat to Catholic kids than priests brandishing hard-ons? Maybe one day, onscreen horror will catch up to the real stuff; until then, we have The Nun, the latest offshoot of the Conjuring franchise. It's actually a tale of two nuns: a suicidal one played by American Horror Story mainstay Taissa Farmiga and a "Demon Nun" played by Bonnie Aaron that you may remember from The Conjuring 2. Or you may just remember catechism and decide to avoid the whole mess. (R)

Peppermint Earlier this summer, one of my fabulous female friends said something that really hit home about the emotional Fallujah that was then my personal life: "I am amazed at how some women are doing exactly what they used to hate about some men." Which seems as good a note as any on which to start talking about Peppermint, in which Jennifer Garner makes a move on the revenge-sploitation territory dominated by Liam Neeson. Garner plays a woman whose husband and child are killed by international drug criminals, inspiring her to go on a spree of retributory violence. Really, we didn't have enough of this sort of swill without spreading it equitably among the genders? Jen, you're going to have to take Affleck to rehab a lot more times to make up for this. (R)

The Wife Glenn Close is getting some of the best reviews of her career for her role as a dutiful wife who begins to wonder how much of herself she has sacrificed to her self-centered husband as he readies to receive the Nobel Prize for literature. And lest you thought my comments concerning Peppermint were sexist and self-serving, let me just point out that every heterosexual man is self-centered, and any woman deserves a medal if she can stay married to one – especially a writer. There, is my chi balanced again? Or do I have to take Affleck to rehab? (R)

Ya Veremos Mexican parents Rodrigo and Alejandra see each other only when necessary due to shared custody of their son, until they join up take their son on a tour of important sights before an operation potentially robs him of his vision. (PG-13; playing at AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 and Touchstar Cinemas Southchase 7)