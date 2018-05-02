Opening in Orlando: Overboard, Backstabbing for Beginners and more 

THIS WEEK:

Overboard Ever since Nigel Tufnel learned there's a fine line between stupid and clever, gender swapping has been a tried-and-true way to give a fresh coat of respectability to the most odious of artistic concepts. Take for example the idea of a working-class dude getting revenge on a rich-bitch amnesiac by convincing her she's his devoted hausfrau: It made 1987's Overboard a cult classic, but such unbridled male resentment would never fly today, right? But wait – what if I told you it's now the guy who's the horrific snob and the chick the righteous everyday Jane who takes advantage of him? Really makes the civil fraud, criminal misrepresentation and borderline kidnapping almost seem justified, doesn't it? That's what Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez are hoping when it comes to this thorny remake, which has some heavy lifting to do if it wants to find an audience outside of fans of the original, who consider any update heresy on general principle. To control the fallout from the latter, Faris has claimed that she was taken to dinner by the stars of the 1987 film, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who ended up giving the new project their "blessing." But what were they going to do – declare her an infidel, light her on fire and salt the ground where she once stood? Then again, maybe I'm being unduly harsh. Because let's face it, Captain Phillips was basically just a remake of Captain Ron. (PG-13)

Also playing:

Backstabbing for Beginners The exploitation of humanitarian relief is the subject of this latest drama by Danish director Per Fly (which, coincidentally, is also how Wrangler charges for jeans). Divergent's Theo James plays a U.N. worker who uncovers corruption in the organization's Oil-for-Food Programme. But given that his boss is Ben Kingsley, what are the odds? That guy's been up to no good since Gandhi. (R)

Kings Wow, a movie with Daniel Craig and Halle Berry that got an extremely small release and next to no promotion? I can't for the life of me figure out how something like that could happen. I mean, it's not like the picture casts them as residents of South Central Los Angeles who have to console each other during the 1992 riots, does it? Oh. OH. (R)

You Were Never Really Here You probably remember hearing about this Joaquin Phoenix vehicle, in which he plays a hitman who's out to rescue a young woman from human traffickers. You heard about it here, in fact, when we were under the impression it was going to open April 6. Our bad! Then we got word it was going to open April 27, which means we should have notified you in our April 25 issue – but, um, I forgot. (Good thing we ran a review in our April 25 issue that you can read at orlandoweekly.com! – Ed.) My bad! Anyway, you can still catch the movie for at least a couple more days, probably. Which would be good, because a lot of people seem to like it. And if not – hey, there's always Overboard! (R)