Opening in Orlando: Mary Queen of Scots, Border and more 

THIS WEEK:

Mary Queen of Scots You know awards season has begun when the week's biggest release is set in the 16th century and in a foreign country that's not New Jersey. In the title role of the Scotswoman who laid claim to the throne of England, we have the so-hot-right-now Saoirse Ronan – who's actually Irish, not Scottish, but why split hairs? ("There's a difference?" – John Bolton.) And cast as her cousin and rival, Queen Elizabeth, is Margot Robbie – who's actually not an actor, but now I'm really getting technical. Look, let's be honest: The whole point of movies like this is to snag Oscars for costume design. And Mary Queen of Scots has an ace up its puffy sleeve in the person of Alexandra Byrne, who has already won an Academy Award for dressing one of its two main characters in Elizabeth: The Golden Age. That's cheating, if you ask me. But nobody asks me. (R)

Schindler's List 25th Anniversary "A story of courage that the world needs now more than ever," promise the posters for this silver-anniversary release. Gee, whatever could they be getting at? The real issue here is whether we can still receive Schindler's List on its own terms 24 years after Seinfeld made us all see it in, let's just say, an all-new way. Director Steven Spielberg hasn't exactly stacked the deck, restricting his 21st-century tweaks to improved audio and projection. Nope, no 3D. No IMAX. No 4K. And most unforgivably, no sing-along. I mean, it's like he isn't even trying. But happy Hanukkah anyway to our friends who celebrate. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX, Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 & IMAX, and Regal Oviedo Mall Stadium 22)

Also playing:

Border You have until Thursday night to check out the limited area engagement of this adult fable about a border agent with a supernaturally keen sense of smell – and the man who makes her question her skills. Sweden's official entry in the 2019 Oscars, the film was written by the great John Ajvide Lindqvist (Let the Right One In), who was that country's finest export until Ghost came along. (R; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Maria by Callas Biographer Tom Volf furthers his Maria Callas obsession with a documentary portrait of the late opera diva. Included is extensive vintage film, video and audio footage, journal entries, and, in the words of The Hollywood Reporter, "more coverage of Callas getting off airplanes than one could have imagined existed." And they liked it! (PG; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

The Possession of Hannah Grace A morgue worker begins to suspect that the corpse of a young woman who died during an exorcism may still be animated by a malign spirit. "[A] smorgasbord of fleshy decay," says Variety. All together now: "Let's all go to the lobby/Let's all go to the lobby/Let's all go to the lobby/And heave us up some churros."