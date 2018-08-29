Opening in Orlando: Kin, The Little Stranger and more 

THIS WEEK:

Kin The 2015 short Bag Man was an interesting genre-bender about a Harlem tween who had come into possession of a mysterious superweapon. But for this feature-length expansion, some significant changes have been made. For one thing, the kid now has a white adoptive older brother. Also, the science-fiction elements have been augmented and announced in the advance promotion, which would seem to spoil the satisfying tonal shift of the original short. Like I just did, come to think of it. Oops. (PG-13)

The Little Stranger This ghost story follows a country doctor as he witnesses the decline of a well-to-do British family in the days following World War II. Author Sarah Waters' source novel emphasized the idea that the family was bedeviled by the advent of postwar socialism as much as by a literal haunting. Oh, and speaking of which ... Bernie 2020! (R)

Operation Finale Returning to the war-criminal terrain he explored in Death and the Maiden, Ben Kingsley plays the infamous Adolf Eichmann in an espionage/pursuit thriller that puts Israeli agents on the trail of Hitler's unrepentant facilitator. Oh, and speaking of which ... Anybody But Trump 2020! (PG-13)

Searching Traumatized dad John Cho attempts to locate his missing teenage daughter by delving into her online history. Ah, yes ... there's nothing like repeated shots of a laptop screen to make for a gripping motion-picture experience. An audience award winner at Sundance, specifically among people who were willing to look up from their phones. (PG-13)

Also playing:

2001: A Space Odyssey Christopher Nolan supervised the 70mm 50th-anniversary edition of Kubrick's masterpiece. Although we understand he still thinks the ending isn't oblique enough. (G)

Beautifully Broken A faith-based film in which a white family discovers that the best way to repair their own frayed relationship is by helping out those cute little colored people in Rwanda. It's based on a true story – you know, just like Noah's Ark! (PG-13)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Lesbian teen Chloe Grace Moretz is sent to a camp for gay conversion therapy. Oh boy, if you've seen Carrie, you know where you hope this is going. (NR; playing at Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

Papillon Michael Noer's remake of the 1970s prison drama was dropped on Orlando last week like ... well, like it had been smuggled into town in someone's ass. I love it when a metaphor just works. (R; playing at Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

Parwaaz Hai Junoon Familiarity with Urdu is a must to fully appreciate this tribute to the Pakistan Air Force. Or you could just enjoy all the shots of the pretty planes without having to worry about where they're going. (NR; playing at AMC Universal Cineplex 20)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Orlando audiences first saw this profile of notorious Hollywood procurer Scotty Bowers when it played during the April 2018 Florida Film Festival. And if anyone's asking, they were all there with their wives. (NR; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)