Opening in Orlando: Hereditary, Hotel Artemis and more 

THIS WEEK:

Hereditary This combination supernatural thriller and family drama got such a good buzz at Sundance that it's being thrust into the summer wide-release maelstrom. In the story, a dead grandmother exerts a malign influence on the family she left behind. Remember the good old Twilight Zone days, when they just wanted to talk to you on the telephone all night? But I guess it's too hard to update a story like that, because you try teaching an old bat to Snapchat. (R)

Hotel Artemis Drew Pearce is best known as a co-writer of the unfairly lambasted Iron Man 3 (Pssst ... it's the best of the trilogy, assholes.) Now he's taking the spotlight with his first directorial project, in which Jodie Foster plays the head of an underground hospital that caters exclusively to criminals. However the movie fares at the box office, Pearce has assembled a memorably eclectic cast: In addition to Foster, the picture features Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate, Jeff Goldblum, Dave Bautista and Zachary Quinto. That's a lineup that's going to be the answer to a trivia question 10 years hence, even if the only answer you'll be able to come up with is "That thing about the hospital. You know. Oh shit, pass." (R)

Ocean's Eight The joke everybody has latched onto here is that you know we need equal rights when a female-oriented spinoff of the Ocean's 11 franchise can't even find room for 10 stars. Know what? It's unfunny because it's true. We could also mention that the director isn't a woman either, and that making the lead thief (Sandra Bullock) the estranged sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean kind of flunks the Bechdel Test. Or maybe I'm just being hypersensitive, and should instead focus on the fun that's sure to be had from the cameos by various Kardashians. I'm sure that's going to age great. (PG-13)

The Seagull The third feature by Broadway director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) is an adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play Seagull – the one that's almost as famous amongst seagulls as Jonathan Livingston and Bugsy. (I'll wait.) The story concerns a group of visitors to a country estate, all of whom love people other than the ones they're with. As famous writer Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band once said, you just can't win! (PG-13)

Also playing:

Always at the Carlyle A documentary starring the staff and guests of Manhattan's fabled Carlyle hotel. The Village Voice calls the film "obnoxiously superficial and tone deaf," but I'm hoping it makes back its production budget anyway so I can secure financing for my short about the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial. (PG-13)

Social Animals It's been said that this hipster love story could do for Austin what Singles did for Seattle. You mean kill two major-label vocalists, give the director's wife a job and send the female lead scurrying to TNT with her tail between her legs? Tall order! A simultaneous release through video on demand means we have probably not entered the new Debbie Country. (R)