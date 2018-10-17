October 17, 2018 Screens » Opening in Orlando

Opening in Orlando: Halloween, The Old Man & the Gun and more 

By

THIS WEEK:

Halloween When even the Suspiria remake is afraid to open until two days after Halloween, you know there's an 800-pound gorilla in the room – and that's the movie with "Halloween" right there in the title. It's also the first sequel to the 1978 classic that anyone has significant hopes for. (Speaking of which, did I ever tell you about the time I saw Halloween 4 at a mall in Gainesville, in the company of a vanload of day-trippers from a home for the intellectually challenged? Boy, talk about your unintentional synergy.) This Halloween is a direct follow-up to the original, pretending that the ensuing nine films never happened. Back to star is Jamie Lee Curtis, who would also like you to forget those films ever happened (especially as she appeared in four of them). And not only did franchise creator John Carpenter give his blessing to the project as executive producer and creative consultant, he also composed the score. That all adds up with to a hell of a pedigree, but couldn't they have worked in a Donald Pleasence hologram somewhere? (R)

The Old Man & the Gun As a friend of mine once opined of Anthony Hopkins, he said he was going to quit acting, but the wiggle room was that he didn't say he was going to stop appearing in movies. It remains to be seen if Robert Redford seeks a similar escape clause after The Old Man & the Gun, his ballyhooed final film. In it, Redford re-enacts the true-life story of Forrest Tucker, a prison escapee who at the age of 70 went on a spree of armed robberies. See, the catch was that he told the parole board he was going straight, when he meant "straight to the nearest bank." (PG-13)

Also playing:

Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer A defamation lawsuit filed by a judge portrayed in the film didn't stop the distribution of this fire-and-brimstone denunciation of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who is serving a life sentence for murders committed in the course of botched abortion procedures, and is now apparently the poster child of the far right for repealing Roe v. Wade for no particularly good reason. Likewise, there's no real justification for the film's producers to claim victimization just because their crowdfunding campaign was found to violate Kickstarter's community guidelines – especially as their subsequent efforts on Indiegogo netted more contributions than any film in the history of the site. But that's how the Kavanaughs of this world roll: Even when they win, they need to pretend they lost. Sad! (PG-13)

Kinky A black version of Fifty Shades of Grey. And how is that even possible? What's next – a black version of Kanye? (R)

Summer '03 Joey King plays a 16-year-old girl struggling with youthful romance. The poster shows her seductively licking an ice cream cone. Looks like the marketing department is struggling with something too. (NR; playing at Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 & IMAX)

