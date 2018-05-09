Opening in Orlando: Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, Breaking In and more 

THIS WEEK:

Breaking In In Hollywood's idea of a Mother's Day movie, Gabrielle Union has to protect herself and her two kids from desperate criminals who are searching for a mysterious treasure in her deceased father's home. Hey, it worked in Wait Until Dark, and there's nothing like adding an overlay of black single motherhood to make a heroine's plight even more salient to the modern moviegoing audience. Then again, the home in question is a tricked-out mansion fortress that comes complete with "retractable shields," so maybe the idea here is to be relatable demographically more than socioeconomically. I mean, nobody wants to watch poor people fight for their lives, for goodness' sake. (So don't you get any ideas, Steve Mnuchin! You just mark Memorial Day with a nice weenie roast like everybody else!) (PG-13)

Life of the Party Or maybe this is Hollywood's idea of a Mother's Day movie. Melissa McCarthy tries to pull off an unsanctioned, unacknowledged remake of 1986's Back to School, with a recently divorced woman joining her daughter at college and in the process rediscovering the joy of living. Yeah, but does she get to bang Sally Kellerman? Because if you're going to rip off Rodney Dangerfield, you'd better be prepared to walk that walk. (PG-13)

RBG When this documentary about the irrepressible Ruth Bader Ginsburg aired as part of the recent Florida Film Festival, our own Cameron Meier said it was the kind of tribute the legendary Supreme Court Justice deserves. Personally, I'm pulling for her to be named the last-minute replacement for Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel. But by this point, I'm just so used to not getting what I want. (PG)

Also playing:

Back to Burgundy Another Florida Film Festival holdover, with three French siblings finding they have a lot to think about after their vineyard-owning father passes away. Yeah, but does the place have retractable shields? Because that's how a real dad provides for his kids. (NR)

Bad Samaritan Doctor Who fans get to see David Tennant as a wealthy, psychopathic killer in this thriller about a burglar who finds redemption by fighting to rescue a kidnapped woman. Variety says the movie "evokes urban myths about an upper class so entitled that it hunts or enslaves people for its own amusement." Um, "myths"? Who writes this crap, Kanye? (R)

Godard Mon Amour Director Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) dramatizes the turbulent marriage of actress-novelist Anne Wiazemsky and legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. I'd bet on Francois Truffaut showing up and playing Cyrano to help these crazy kids work things out. But, let's face it, mainstream movies have ruined me. (R)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami The hugely influential singer and supermodel is the subject of yet one more FFF encore. "Bowie-level stunning," said our Matthew Moyer. "Moyer-level insightful," said Bowie from beyond the grave. "You two get a room," said Jones, still smarting from how things turned out with Dolph Lundgren. (NR)