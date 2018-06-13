Opening in Orlando: Gotti, The Incredibles 2 and more 

THIS WEEK:

Remember that John Travolta John Gotti biopic that was so bad its distributor pulled it just two weeks before it was supposed to hit Video on Demand? Well, a new bunch of moneymen with even lower standards are making sure you can see it – in theaters, no less! The supporting cast includes the city of Cincinnati as the city of New York. (R)

The Incredibles 2 Fourteen years later, Pixar is finally releasing a follow-up to The Incredibles – which remains the best Fantastic Four movie ever made. So the question now is how much entertainment value we can expect from the best Fantastic Four sequel ever made. The story sends Holly Hunter's Elastigirl into the adventuring fray while Craig T. Nelson's Mr. Incredible works as a stay-at-home dad. And nobody's 14 years older, which means ripped-from-the-headlines relevance is not going to be the key agenda. Too bad, because I wanted to see Violet have to grapple with the worthlessness of a grad-school education. (PG)

Superfly As in "super-flying straight to the top of the list of unnecessary remakes." Unless you consider it an even trade to replace Gordon Parks with the director of the third Center Stage flick. And you firmly believe your memories of Curtis Mayfield could be shunted aside by Future. In which case, you need to change pushers. (R)

Tag I'll never forget sitting in the old TGI Fridays on East Colonial and listening to a guy named Rob McKittrick tell me about a movie he was going to make based on his experiences as a server there. The movie was Waiting, which went on to gross over $18 million worldwide on a $3 million budget and help advance the career of its star, an up-and-coming actor named Ryan Reynolds. So there's no way I'm going to be fully objective about any project a hometown-boy-made-good like McKittrick has his hand in – even if he's only a co-writer, as he is on Tag, a comedy about a bunch of grown-up friends who engage in a game of tag that crosses the country. Great to see you still doing it, Rob. Oh, and that Fridays is long gone now, so if you want to meet up again, I guess we're going to have to do it at Applebee's or something. (R)

Won't You Be My Neighbor First seen in our area as part of the 2018 Florida Film Festival, this profile of the late Fred Rogers is returning to Maitland's Enzian Theater to give another round of viewers all the feels. Or all the Mister McFeelys. Whichever. (PG-13)

Also playing:

On Chesil Beach Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle star in an adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning Ian McEwan novel about a young couple whose marriage is crippled by the wife's refusal to have sex. So in other words, it's a movie about marriage. Wocka wocka wocka! (R)

Revenge A rape survivor hunts down her tormentors in a movie that's been hailed as a subversion of toxic masculinity because ... the lead character solves her problems with cunning brutality? Hey, I just mock 'em. (R)