Opening in Orlando: Paul, Apostle of Christ, Finding Your Feet and more 

THIS WEEK: God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Just in time for Easter (or April Fool's Day, take your pick), your moviegoing cup runneth over with the milk of the Lord's goodness. The third God's Not Dead flick arrives in theaters one short week after the debut of Paul, Apostle of Christ (see below); bottom line, it's a red-letter-day when A Wrinkle in Time isn't the treacliest thing at the multiplex. A Light in Darkness concerns a congregation that sees their church building burned to the ground and their ministry thrown off a college campus. Clearly, these are the worst injustices white evangelicals can imagine, so praise Jesus for sparing them the worry that a 21-year-old neo-Nazi will infiltrate one of their Bible studies and shoot them all in the face. But I'm sure they'll confront that outrage head-on in 20 years, when Oprah finally gets around to making a movie about it. (PG)

Finding Your Feet The great Imelda Staunton plays a suddenly divorced pensioner who finds new friends to help her re-enter the dating world. "Oddly adorable," says The Times – which is pretty much the best compliment you can expect to receive if you're a divorced pensioner who has to start dating again. (PG-13)

Foxtrot This probing military drama drew the ire of the Israeli government for portraying the cover-up that ensues after a bunch of IDF soldiers mistakenly kill four young Arabs. The Ministry of Culture came out with some predictable blather about self-loathing Jews who abet the enemy by questioning the righteous glory of the settlements. But the picture won Best Film at the Toronto International Film Festival, automatically making it Israel's official entry for the Best Foreign-Language Film Oscar ... a category in which it then failed to be nominated. If there was a moral here, Yahweh, now would be a good time to let us all know what it was. (R)

Tyler Perry's Acrimony Remember when Taraji P. Henson went public with her frustration that the studio hadn't done enough to promote her hit-lady-with-a-heart-of-gold flick, Proud Mary? Hey, while you're at it, remember Proud Mary? Our gal Cookie gets to try again thanks to the unstoppable Tyler Perry, who's cast her as a fed-up wife seeking revenge on her cheating husband. And what a fool that guy is, because let me tell you, you don't cross Proud Mary. I mean, I'm assuming. (R)

Also playing: Paul, Apostle of Christ You'd think James Faulkner (Game of Thrones) was the star of this part-scriptural, part-speculative religious drama, since he's the one playing the former Saul of Tarsus himself. But top billing goes to faith-flick go-to guy Jim Caviezel, who fills the supporting role of Luke. Boy, even God himself shows an unfair preference for the younger and better-looking. Which leads me to the new term I've just made up: "hotpostle." Try and find a reason to use it every four hours on Easter. Or April Fool's Day. Or whatever. (PG-13)