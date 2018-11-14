Opening in Orlando: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, At Eternity's Gate and more 

THIS WEEK:

At Eternity's Gate Julian Schnabel has taken some flak for picking Willem Dafoe for the lead in this depiction of the final days of Vincent Van Gogh – casting that some find curious, given that Van Gogh died at 37 and Dafoe is 63. Schnabel defended the choice to Esquire, saying, "Vincent van Gogh was pretty world-weary and torn up by 37, and I think Willem is in pretty good shape for a 63-year-old guy." Hey, when I myself turn 63, please find a better way to compliment me than telling me I look just like a world-weary and torn-up 37-year-old. (PG-13)

Boy Erased In this true-life story, parents Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman send their son for conversion therapy. But despite everyone's best efforts, he remains Australian. Find out what our Cameron Meier thinks of the film at orlandoweekly.com. (R)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Remember when having Johnny Depp in your franchise guaranteed nothing but positive PR? Now you have to send out J.K. Rowling to contain the damage by arguing that domestic violence should remain behind closed doors and can we all just move the fuck on. Nice try, J.K., but consider this: Depp is Grindelwald. The title says right up front that Grindelwald is guilty of crimes. That's good enough for me. Now will the bailiff please send in Aziz Ansari? (PG-13)

Instant Family Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne set out to adopt a child but somehow end up with three troublesome tykes instead. I seem to remember the bald guy in Despicable Me weathering this scenario all by his lonesome, so I'm not sure why I'm supposed to feel bad for Wahlberg when he has help. Especially when he's fully capable of saving United Flight 93 single-handedly. Just ask him! (PG-13)

A Private War Rosamund Pike plays the late journalist Marie Colvin, who died while covering the Syrian Civil War. In the movie as in real life, Colvin wears an eyepatch. Which means there's only one critic whose opinion I'm interested in here: Pete Davidson! (R)

Widows Women go into the crime business after their gangster husbands are killed on the job. Not sure how Alison Bechdel would feel about this one: It's apparently being sold as some sort of empowerment fantasy, but its very title defines its characters by the absence of men. Find out where our Cameron Meier comes down at orlandoweekly.com. (R)

Also playing:

Prospect In this sci-fi thriller, a teenage girl and her father have to fight off vicious hordes as they pursue precious alien jewels. See, that sounds like the sort of thing Mark Wahlberg could clear up in 15 minutes. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX and Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 & IMAX)

Thugs of Hindostan The fastest-selling Diwali movie in history is a 19th-century period piece in which rebels fight off the British East India Company. Yeah, yeah. You want to impress me? Take on Amazon. (NR; playing at Universal Cinemark at CityWalk, AMC West Oaks 14 and Touchstar Cinemas Southchase 7)