May 16, 2018

click to enlarge Disobedience

Disobedience

Opening in Orlando: Disobedience, Book Club and more 

Book Club What hath E.L. James wrought? In the latest comedy aimed squarely at the Spanx set, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen play a quartet of inveterate readers who make 50 Shades of Grey their template as they search for a more exciting life. Now, most of the women I know say 50 Shades inspired their search for a book of matches, but that doesn't mean I'm discounting this film's basic premise. In fact, I understand that reading The Infinity Gauntlet once gave Kevin Smith the idea to destroy half a party sub. Literature: It expands your horizons! (PG-13)

Disobedience In the latest taboo-breaker from director Sebastian Lello (A Fantastic Woman), Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams play women who rekindle the illicit love affair that ran them afoul of their Orthodox Jewish community years earlier. Boy, talk about not learning a lesson. And you thought voting for Rick Scott that second time meant your learning curve was a flat line. (PG)

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word Speaking of books, did you know that the future Pope Francis was inspired to pursue a career in religion by a book he found in the drawer of a nightstand at a Holiday Inn Express? That's just one of the fun facts you may or may not learn in this, in which Wim Wenders lets the beloved Papa (no, not the one who used to front Ghost) answer questions sent in from around the globe. And at a running time of an hour and 36 minutes, it sounds like the old boy sure can pontificate! HAW! (PG)

Show Dogs Or, 21 Hump Street. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges supplies the voice of a K-9 cop who has to go undercover at a prestigious dog show. While he's there, maybe he'll finally solve the mystery of that missing bee toy from Best in Show. Because I wanna tell ya, that dangling plot thread has kept me awake at night for 18 years now. (PG)

Lu Over the Wall In this anime fantasy, a young musician follows his new band to their practice spot on a mystical island, where he meets and befriends a mermaid. Jesus, at the rehearsal spaces I've used, all you're going to meet is silverfish. (PG)

Nothing to Lose An authorized documentary based on the memoirs of Edir Macedo, the Brazilian megapastor and communications magnate who preaches the so-called "prosperity Gospel." See, in America, you just get to marry the keyboardist from Journey. (PG)

Racer and the Jailbird I know I said I'd never write another capsule of a movie that relied on the threadbare premise this one does. But you need to know what's out there, right? It's my job, isn't it? So here goes: A fast-driving underworld soldier tries to move on to a new life with his girlfriend, but first he has to pull off one last heist for his superiors in ... nope, can't do it. I'm out. See you next week, everybody. (R)

