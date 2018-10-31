Opening in Orlando: Bohemian Rhapsody, Beautiful Boy and more 

THIS WEEK:

Beautiful Boy Steve Carell stars in this adaptation of the memoirs of David Sheff, who used his son's meth addiction as a cautionary tale for America. Hey, you know what? In my day, we didn't reward fucking NARCS. But see what our Cameron Meier has to say in his review at orlandoweekly.com. (R)

Bohemian Rhapsody And check out Cameron's online review of the Queen/Freddie Mercury biopic for an answer to the question that's on all our minds: Does the recording of Hot Space get as much screen time as the drugs and the butt stuff? (PG-13)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Melissa McCarthy plays disgraced writer Lee Israel, whose strategy for reviving her moribund career entailed forging and even stealing the correspondence of dead luminaries. If the soundtrack doesn't include "Stealing People's Mail" by the Dead Kennedys, then no, I cannot forgive you. (R)

The Happy Prince In his first outing behind the camera, Rupert Everett directed himself as the celebrated Oscar Wilde. "Outing," get it? Oh, fine. Just be thankful I didn't throw that joke at Bohemian Rhapsody. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village Stadium 20 & RPX)

Nobody's Fool Three Tiffany Haddish movies in just five weeks seems like a lot by the standard of anyone whose name isn't Tiffany Haddish. But with this one, she has finally joined forces with Tyler Perry. And thus the seventh seal is opened. So long, everybody! (R)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Keira Knightley is the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney's unlikely reimagining of the classic holiday tale, as directed by the even less likely team of Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston. Meanwhile, the appearance of Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer is so unlikely it's back to being likely again. (PG)

Viper Club A sympathetic underground assists nurse Susan Sarandon in rescuing her only son from Syrian terrorists. Wow, sounds like that revolution thing isn't turning out so good, huh? (R)

What They Had A mother with dementia. A headstrong daughter. A father who's a pain in the ass. A brother who has his own definite desires. With a family like this, what's Hilary Swank to do? Hit her head on a stool and get to avoid all of it, if the past is any indication. (R)

Also playing:

London Fields A novel by Martin Amis yielded this story of a writer (Billy Bob Thornton) who tries to thwart the dire fate a young psychic (Amber Heard) has foreseen for herself. SPOILER: Aquaman comes out anyway. (R)

Mid90s For his first directing gig, Jonah Hill has chosen a coming-of-age story that relies on his clear-eyed memory of the 1990s. Did I mention he was SIX! OK, between 6 and 16. But points for the reference, right? (R)

Silencio A magic Mexican stone may hold the key to helping a woman save her son's life. Ordinarily, Susan Sarandon might be able to pitch in too, but she's too wrapped up in her own problems right now. (R)